Watch now: MacArthur program encourages aspiring teachers

DECATUR — Teacher licensure requirements in Illinois are second only to California's in difficulty but in one way, at least, that's a good thing for aspiring teachers.

Ashley Davis, coordinator for Undergraduate Recruitment and Career Services for the College of Education at the University of Illinois, told students in MacArthur High School's teacher prep program that with an Illinois license, if they should move to another state, it's a simple matter in most cases to get a license for that state.

The need for teachers is great nationwide, Davis told the students at MacArthur, with 200 openings in Champaign, where she lives, that include not only teachers, but teaching assistants, bus drivers, school nurses and social workers, and secretaries.

And it's a good profession if you want a family, she said, because you will likely have working hours similar to your children's school schedule.

“It's a foundational profession,” Davis said. “You're in a situation where you're on your feet and you never get stagnant.”

Decatur's high schools offer classes and after-school clubs for students who want to explore teaching as a career, a kind of grow-your-own way to encourage the students to find out if teaching could be the path they want to take.

“We do a lot of reading about overviews and studies on what is the best teaching method,” said Bayleigh Foster, a junior at MacArthur, who would like to teach either English or history at the high school level. “We talked about understanding the classroom, things like gender inequality, race inequality, income inequality, all that interesting stuff. Right now we're talking about more technical stuff, how public schools are funded, how private schools fund themselves, what benefits you get teaching in different areas of the country. It's really intriguing for me.”

One thing Davis pointed out is that if the students do pursue teaching, they won't be allowed to student-teach in a building they attended themselves. A couple of the students were disappointed to hear that.

Illinois licenses are issued for early childhood, which is preschool through second grade; elementary, which is first through sixth grade, middle school, fifth through eighth grade, and secondary, ninth through 12th grade. For future secondary-level teachers, Davis said, students will major in their content area such as math or history, and minor in education.

Josie Bethard, a senior, said she wants to teach at the early childhood level.

“It's such a fundamental time in a child's life,” she said. “That's when they're setting the standards and it's the basis of the rest of their lives. It's such an important age. That's the age I've gravitated toward because I've gone in and observed some classrooms in preschools and it's the age I just like the most. They're so young and full of life and it's so refreshing.”

