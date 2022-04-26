Watch now: MacArthur senior creates mural for preschool

DECATUR — Alejandra Lara was about 12 when he first found his talent for art.

“Actually, I was not very interested in art before then,” said Alejandro, a senior at MacArthur High School. “At age 11 or 12 I started getting interested in art, but it was not my own art. I'd just take pictures and trace them. And then one day, I made my own art.”

He has been commissioned to create a mural of children's book characters, originally to be placed in the satellite building of the Pershing Early Learning Center program at Garfield School in South Shores, but those classes are set to move to the Pershing location, and the art will be placed there instead. He drew scenes from Clifford the Big Red Dog, Arthur, the Very Hungry Caterpillar and Froggy, favorite characters of young readers.

Alejandro's job is part of the special education program's vocational education component, which finds jobs for the seniors to do before they graduate and move on, said Michelle St. Pierre, vocational coordinator for Macon-Piatt Special Education.

“This year, his job didn't work out so he could go off campus,” St. Pierre said of Alejandro. “The schedule didn't work out. But we worked with Stacy Witts, the principal of Garfield, and it was a new building for them, so he was making these to put in their library.”

Alejandro's studio is in the hall outside the Ag Academy classes, where a paint spill won't damage the floor, and he has put in a lot of time and effort to create the art. He has been commissioned before – he calls it his “side hustle” – and his work hangs in the offices and classrooms of several MacArthur staff members, including Principal Cordell Ingram's office.

He also has an Instagram page where he showcases his work.

“We took a field trip (to Garfield) and met with Miss Stacy and we talked about books,” St. Pierre said. “She told us which books the kids were reading in their classes and they picked four books.”

Alejandro sketched the pictures in his sketchbook first, then transferred his sketches to the larger poster boards for completion. Because the large versions were measured to fit a specific space at Garfield, placing them at Pershing after the move will mean figuring out a place to display them, St. Pierre said.

And like many artists, Alejandro is putting finishing touches on his paintings right up until the last minute. Mixing his paints on a palette, critically examining the work and adding a brush stroke here and a bit of extra color there, he continues to work until he has made it the best he can.

“We're going to miss him (when he graduates),” said school social worker Kelly TerHark. “He brings us so much joy.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

