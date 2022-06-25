Watch now: Macon County animal shelter celebrates Sweet 16

DECATUR — Crystal and Roy Knittle knew they wanted to adopt a dog on Saturday at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center's 16th birthday celebration.
When Crystal saw Zeb, a pit mix, on the center's website, she knew he was the right one.
“I was so disappointed because I thought someone had already adopted him,” she said while scratching the puppy's back. “The plan was to come and look around, but then we saw him and I thought he was so cute.
“His eyes just glimmer and as soon as I saw him, I knew he was the one. He's just the cutest ever and I love pits.”
The couple will probably change his name, but judging from Zeb's wriggling and his wagging tail, he'll be willing to answer to anything.
“Animal control moved into this new facility in the spring of 2006, so this is our 16th anniversary of being in the new building,” said Shirley Stanley, a board member of the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation. “So we thought we'd have a Sweet 16 party. People are coming out in droves.”
Shelter manager Amanda Fisher said they'd already had 10 adoptions, with plenty of time for more.
“We're having a really successful event,” Fisher said. “Everyone's having a blast and it's a good way to get the public out here.”
Because of the pandemic, Stanley said, they haven't been able to have an open house for the last two summers, but the pandemic has also helped increase adoptions, as people working from home adopted a dog or cat for company.
Now that some have gone back to their offices and workplaces, cats have been the most popular animal to adopt, because they can stay home alone more easily than a dog, she said.
This time of year, Fisher said, when the kittens have just returned from foster homes and are old enough to go to forever homes, is the perfect time to hold an open house.
The kitten room was packed with people cuddling kitties and many of them were leaving with new families. In the cat colony, a playroom for cats paid for by the Foundation, the adult cats are able to nap in hidey-holes and watch people come and go through large windows, which Stanley said helps them “learn to be house cats.”
Swirl, a tabby and white cat who loves being petted, snuggles up to anyone who's willing to stroke him and is “a sweet boy,” she said, while he sat with half-closed eyes leaning against her.
Applications to adopt a new friend from the shelter are available in person at the shelter, 2820 E. Parkway Drive, and online at dmcasf.org, and a volunteer reviews applications daily, so the wait isn't long before you find out if you've been approved and can adopt one of the homeless animals.
“(The application) hits all the necessary points,” Stanley said. “It's more than just asking for your name and address. It's really done for the protection of the animals. What we're trying to do is just find the best possible second chance for every animal that comes in here, by having the adopter be qualified to really be a good pet owner.”
6 ideas for throwing your pets a party
Dog days of spring
To honor the fun, quirky and lovable sides of your pooch, throw them a bone by hosting a doggone fantastic party. Invite some of their favorite furry friends.
Serve up favorite dog delicacies like homemade Peanut Butter Bacon Banana Dog Treats (see strawberryblondiekitchen.com for the recipe) or store-bought Ziwi Good Dog Rewards Air-Dried Beef Dog Treats, rated among The Strategist’s top 10 dog treats of 2022. And don’t forget a bacon-topped layer cake or pup-cakes.
Provide plenty of activities for pups, such as a ball pit or supersized bucket for bobbing for tennis balls. Use retired shoes to construct the ultimate scavenger hunt. The hound who finds the most gets a prize.
Cat’s meow
Unlike their canine counterparts, kitties can be rather finicky about who they frolic with. So unless you know for certain your whiskered one is a fan of a fellow feline, it’s best to keep the guest list limited.
Be sure to have plenty of catnip on tap. Sneak it into clever morsels, such as Carrot and Catnip Kitty Cat Treats (recipe on epicuricloud.com) or toys like CiyvoLyeen’s six-pack of plush Sushi Cat Toys with Catnip (shown in the image here, $15.99 at Amazon). Create a scratching post palace fit with plenty of claw-digging surfaces, a catwalk and other obstacles suited to paws and playfulness.
If you want to get fancy, consider constructing an outdoor kittytopia, taking inspiration from diycuteness.com — with multilevel cat trees or a bi-level shelf enclosure. Invite your cat’s human guests to wear their cat pajamas and treat them, in turn, with cake pop “yarn balls,” and “hairball cookies” (round-ball cookies covered in coconut).
Birds of a feather party together
Before gathering a flock of feathered friends, it’s important to remember that birds can be picky about with whom they choose to socialize; a wrong pairing can result in more than a loss of a few feathers.
Most all exotic birds love fresh fruits and vegetables. Just make sure you pick those that are safe — some produce like avocado can be deadly. Make a spread of chopped delights for beaks to bury into. As an extra treat, parrots and parrotlets go bonkers for parrot cookies (Oven Fresh Bites has a number of flavor options available on Amazon.com).
Set up perches of varying shapes and sizes, with engaging toys, ropes and interactive features.
Play a variety of fun songs, as many a bird has been known to “get down with the get down” when hearing a favorite tune.
If your flock happens to have clipped wings, delight them with an ultimate outdoor birdbath and fountain.
Mouse warming party
Want to deliver your mouse, rat, hamster, gerbil or guinea pig a squeaky good time? If so, your first order of business should be the acquisition of exercise running wheels.
Make sure each hamster has a mini-party hat and all guinea pigs have a seat at the tiny table. Provide an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables (based on the dietary needs and safety guidelines of your particular rodent).
Set up a rodent fun run where rats and friends can play hide and seek. Place bare paper towel and toilet paper rolls, plastic balls and small, safe toys in an enclosed area. Wikihow.com has a DIY schematic for rats that’s fairly easy to make.
Remember to keep same species together and maintain a careful eye on all partygoers. Not all tiny furballs will get along.
New littering
Is your cat, bird, hamster, horse or hound expecting? Delight family and friends when new litters make their way into the world. Once new mothers have had time to rest and adjust, invite a small group for a quiet viewing of the new arrivals.
Prior to the emergence of your pet’s offspring, send out baby shower invitations and don’t forget to “register” for toys, snacks and grooming essentials the mother will appreciate for her new brood.
Find your fur-ever companion
Don’t have a pet yet? Consider hosting a pet adoption party. Partner with a local animal rescue, especially one that has a surplus of adoptees.
Print pictures of adoptable pets, write a little bio about each (e.g. This is Barkley, a 5-year-old beagle who loves evening walks and scratches behind his ears) and hang them on a line with clothespins. Provide adoption application sheets on clipboards with any fees and other important details.
While guests ponder which pet to offer a permanent or foster home to, serve them animal-themed foods and drinks — puppuccinos (cappuccinos), meow mix (Chex mix), Goldfish crackers (in a real glass fishbowl) and cheesecake triangles (made to look like mice).
