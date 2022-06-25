Watch now: Macon County animal shelter celebrates Sweet 16

DECATUR — Crystal and Roy Knittle knew they wanted to adopt a dog on Saturday at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center's 16th birthday celebration.

When Crystal saw Zeb, a pit mix, on the center's website, she knew he was the right one.

“I was so disappointed because I thought someone had already adopted him,” she said while scratching the puppy's back. “The plan was to come and look around, but then we saw him and I thought he was so cute.

“His eyes just glimmer and as soon as I saw him, I knew he was the one. He's just the cutest ever and I love pits.”

The couple will probably change his name, but judging from Zeb's wriggling and his wagging tail, he'll be willing to answer to anything.

“Animal control moved into this new facility in the spring of 2006, so this is our 16th anniversary of being in the new building,” said Shirley Stanley, a board member of the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation. “So we thought we'd have a Sweet 16 party. People are coming out in droves.”

Shelter manager Amanda Fisher said they'd already had 10 adoptions, with plenty of time for more.

“We're having a really successful event,” Fisher said. “Everyone's having a blast and it's a good way to get the public out here.”

Because of the pandemic, Stanley said, they haven't been able to have an open house for the last two summers, but the pandemic has also helped increase adoptions, as people working from home adopted a dog or cat for company.

Now that some have gone back to their offices and workplaces, cats have been the most popular animal to adopt, because they can stay home alone more easily than a dog, she said.

This time of year, Fisher said, when the kittens have just returned from foster homes and are old enough to go to forever homes, is the perfect time to hold an open house.

The kitten room was packed with people cuddling kitties and many of them were leaving with new families. In the cat colony, a playroom for cats paid for by the Foundation, the adult cats are able to nap in hidey-holes and watch people come and go through large windows, which Stanley said helps them “learn to be house cats.”

Swirl, a tabby and white cat who loves being petted, snuggles up to anyone who's willing to stroke him and is “a sweet boy,” she said, while he sat with half-closed eyes leaning against her.

Applications to adopt a new friend from the shelter are available in person at the shelter, 2820 E. Parkway Drive, and online at dmcasf.org, and a volunteer reviews applications daily, so the wait isn't long before you find out if you've been approved and can adopt one of the homeless animals.

“(The application) hits all the necessary points,” Stanley said. “It's more than just asking for your name and address. It's really done for the protection of the animals. What we're trying to do is just find the best possible second chance for every animal that comes in here, by having the adopter be qualified to really be a good pet owner.”

