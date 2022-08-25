Watch now: Macon County Farm Bureau hosts college and career fair at Mount Zion High School

“We're here to get a feel for the careers that ag can offer and also college opportunities,” said Jami, a senior. “I was kind of struggling with what kind of career path I wanted to go down, so I came here to see the different opportunities there were around Illinois.”
Camden Dowers, also a senior, is interested in law enforcement and a career in ag and because he isn't sure how to mesh the two, the fair was a chance to investigate that.
Junior Isabel Bethard knows she wants agriculture to be her career but has not yet decided what area to pursue. All three are in the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy in Decatur Public Schools.
“We're hosting an ag-specific college and career fair for all the FFA chapters in (the Macon County Farm Bureau's) District 16,” said Lance Muirheid, Young Leaders chairman. “We've got businesses from all sectors of ag here, colleges from around the state, universities, and it's a great opportunity for students to connect and learn about ag opportunities outside of high school, furthering their education or getting right into the work force, meeting potential employers and educators and just to learn more about their future in agriculture.”
One booth the MacArthur students visited was Sloan Implement, based in Assumption, where they learned from human resources manager Sara McRae that growing up on a farm or having an ag background at all, isn't necessary for a rewarding career in agriculture.
One of the programs Sloan offers is an apprenticeship in servicing farm equipment.
“We pair them up with an experienced technician and they learn the trade,” she said. “We give them tools and a toolbox, and they just learn everything from start to finish. Our service department for sure is our largest department.”
There are also careers in sales, information technology, accounting, precision ag and marketing. McRae said one thing she loves about working for Sloan is that it's a family-owned company and employees are trusted to try their own ideas. If it doesn't work, well, try again.
“I'm interested in animal science,” said Emma. “Since I'm a junior, it's time for me to start looking at colleges and different places to go, which is why I really wanted to talk to people and kind of figure things out for next year.”
Meara is also interested in animal science but wasn't sure which career would suit her.
“I actually got to talk to some colleges today about college visits and getting into the animal nutrition type of study and field, so I'm very excited that I can get to pursue that and take the extra step,” Meara said. “I knew what I wanted and now I know how to do it. I'm very excited.”
Maroa-Forsyth FFA members Ashton Williams, left, and Braylee Finck react to a video that was intended to be funny from a presenter during the Farm Credit Illinois farm safety expert presentations at the Maroa-Forsyth High School Ag Shop Thursday morning.
Agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Britney Cowan has done substantial work to raise money for the construction of the new greenhouse at Sangamon Valley High School. Kyle Parish, left, and Connor Fryman are among students who have also done fundraising work for the project.
Maroa-Forsyth High School FFA adviser Cassie Crouch, second on right, arranges the chapter for a photo with Farm Credit Illinois sales and service specialist Sara Foley, far right, to commemorate the new Welcome to Maroa sign.
Sullivan FFA members Devin Warren, left, and Jon Gavin share information about calves with third grade students during the Moultrie County Farm Bureau farm tour at Mike Reedy's farm near Lovington Friday March 27, 2015.
Baum School student Kendra Roarke feeds a goat while students visited with live animals monitored by the Mount Zion FFA on Tuesday morning during the Macon County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom Agucation event at Richland Community College.
2012: From left, Sangamon Valley FFA members Rob Johnson and Mark Shingleton hand out pork burger lunches to farmer Jake Miller as part of the Farm Credit Services of Illinois Harvest Lunch Tour at the Niantic grain elevator.
2007: French Academy student Jessica Hill and her classmate Natasha Boettger pet a 9 month old cow held by Cerro Gordo FFA member Elise Krause during one of their stops at the Macon County Farm Bureau's Ag-U-cation program at Richland Community College on Monday.
2005: From left, Nicole Ferguson, Aaron Guiot and Chancy Briscoe laugh during competition Tuesday of "Horse Bowl," an academic competition similar to "Scholastic Bowl." Briscoe will be competing nationally.
