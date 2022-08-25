Watch now: Macon County Farm Bureau hosts college and career fair at Mount Zion High School

DECATUR – Jami Keck knows she wants to work in animal science.

She and friends from MacArthur High School, who are members of FFA, attended a career and college fair at Mount Zion High School on Thursday that was hosted by the Macon County Farm Bureau Young Leaders.

“We're here to get a feel for the careers that ag can offer and also college opportunities,” said Jami, a senior. “I was kind of struggling with what kind of career path I wanted to go down, so I came here to see the different opportunities there were around Illinois.”

Camden Dowers, also a senior, is interested in law enforcement and a career in ag and because he isn't sure how to mesh the two, the fair was a chance to investigate that.

Junior Isabel Bethard knows she wants agriculture to be her career but has not yet decided what area to pursue. All three are in the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy in Decatur Public Schools.

“We're hosting an ag-specific college and career fair for all the FFA chapters in (the Macon County Farm Bureau's) District 16,” said Lance Muirheid, Young Leaders chairman. “We've got businesses from all sectors of ag here, colleges from around the state, universities, and it's a great opportunity for students to connect and learn about ag opportunities outside of high school, furthering their education or getting right into the work force, meeting potential employers and educators and just to learn more about their future in agriculture.”

One booth the MacArthur students visited was Sloan Implement, based in Assumption, where they learned from human resources manager Sara McRae that growing up on a farm or having an ag background at all, isn't necessary for a rewarding career in agriculture.

One of the programs Sloan offers is an apprenticeship in servicing farm equipment.

“We pair them up with an experienced technician and they learn the trade,” she said. “We give them tools and a toolbox, and they just learn everything from start to finish. Our service department for sure is our largest department.”

There are also careers in sales, information technology, accounting, precision ag and marketing. McRae said one thing she loves about working for Sloan is that it's a family-owned company and employees are trusted to try their own ideas. If it doesn't work, well, try again.

“I like the pride of ownership,” she said.

Meridian High School students Emma Pistorius and Meara Ireland are looking forward to the construction of the long-awaited ag building at their high school, which has been in the works for several years while fundraising has been going on. Groundbreaking is set for Sept. 7 and while both students realize they might not get to use the building because they'll graduate before it's in use, they said they're glad it will be available to students coming up behind them.

“I'm interested in animal science,” said Emma. “Since I'm a junior, it's time for me to start looking at colleges and different places to go, which is why I really wanted to talk to people and kind of figure things out for next year.”

Meara is also interested in animal science but wasn't sure which career would suit her.

“I actually got to talk to some colleges today about college visits and getting into the animal nutrition type of study and field, so I'm very excited that I can get to pursue that and take the extra step,” Meara said. “I knew what I wanted and now I know how to do it. I'm very excited.”