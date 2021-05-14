Watch now: Macon County graduations back, but limited in attendance

DECATUR — Seniors from the Class of 2020 didn't get proms or graduation, and while it won't be “normal,” the Class of 2021 will at least get a graduation.

“It was weird at first with all the guidelines, being remote for the first quarter and no football in the fall,” said Warrensburg-Latham High School senior Jason Edwards. “We had football in the spring and got to play a little bit. But besides the fact we had to follow certain things, it wasn't terrible. We didn't have prom, but we're having a senior send-off party. We're getting dressed up, so we got sort of a prom, but not exactly like prom.”

WLHS Principal Jonathan Downing said he's been proud of his students this year for their ability to roll with the punches.

“I didn't have any seniors ask for anything, or why we couldn't do things,” Downing said. “We have a parent group, and the seniors just ate everything up that we've done even though it's been so different. We're so thankful for the little things. We did a homecoming week, the little bit we were able to do, and they were just ecstatic.”

The school will have an in-person graduation May 23 at Life Four Square Church, which has enough square footage to allow social distancing and capacity guidelines for the size of the senior class, said Superintendent Cheryl Warner.