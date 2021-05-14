Watch now: Macon County graduations back, but limited in attendance

DECATUR — Seniors from the Class of 2020 didn't get proms or graduation, and while it won't be “normal,” the Class of 2021 will at least get a graduation.
“It was weird at first with all the guidelines, being remote for the first quarter and no football in the fall,” said Warrensburg-Latham High School senior Jason Edwards. “We had football in the spring and got to play a little bit. But besides the fact we had to follow certain things, it wasn't terrible. We didn't have prom, but we're having a senior send-off party. We're getting dressed up, so we got sort of a prom, but not exactly like prom.”
WLHS Principal Jonathan Downing said he's been proud of his students this year for their ability to roll with the punches.
“I didn't have any seniors ask for anything, or why we couldn't do things,” Downing said. “We have a parent group, and the seniors just ate everything up that we've done even though it's been so different. We're so thankful for the little things. We did a homecoming week, the little bit we were able to do, and they were just ecstatic.”
The school will have an in-person graduation May 23 at Life Four Square Church, which has enough square footage to allow social distancing and capacity guidelines for the size of the senior class, said Superintendent Cheryl Warner.
“We are extremely fortunate to have this partnership with the church,” Warner said. “They have opened their facility for other events, such as freshman orientation, so we can hold large events safely. Family members will be allowed, but there will be a per-graduate limit.”
Decatur's MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools will have in-person outdoor ceremonies Saturday on their respective football fields, with seniors limited to three guests each, if weather permits. The rain date for graduation is Sunday, and the district will make the decision for each ceremony two hours prior, notifying district families via social media and robo-calls if the ceremonies have to be postponed until the next day.
Both ceremonies will be live-streamed on Facebook for family and friends who can't attend in person, said district spokeswoman Maria Robertson.
“Being a senior during this pandemic was nowhere near my easiest task I’ve endured during my high school years,” said MacArthur senior Ciaunna McCoy. “Many days I was discouraged, not wanting to do work, just feeling lazy, but I knew that I wanted to walk the stage in the end and accomplish something great. My encouragement to keep pushing was the thought of making my grandma proud who passed during the second semester of my sophomore year. I started to not do school in my bed and get up every morning just as if I was going to school to make it feel like a normal school day. That alone helped me manage to get through my senior year during this pandemic.
"Although I didn’t get all the things I’d hoped to get as a senior year, my few days I did go in the building was great and overall my senior year was something to remember because I’ve officially made history.”
McCoy plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the fall to study nursing.
Like Downing, MacArthur High School Principal Cordell Ingram said he's been impressed with his students during this unprecedented year.
“I call them 'the survivors,'” Ingram said. “A year and a half of not being in class and trying to get things done, and some of these guys have worked up until the very last minute to make it happen, and they made it happen, so we're just really proud of them for finishing the race.
"There's some resilience in this group. That's been the tough part. They don't know what a prom looks like. When they were juniors, they didn't get to go, and when they were seniors, they didn't get to go. So I'm just proud of them, that they stuck it out, that they're still here, that they're taking care of business, and that's the most important part.”
Argenta-Oreana High School also plans an outdoor ceremony, weather permitting, on Friday, May 28, and if necessary, the rain date is Saturday, May 29.
“We are monitoring mitigation requirements as there seems to be increasing allowances regarding group size and mask wearing, especially for outdoor gatherings,” said Principal Sean German.
Mount Zion High School's ceremony will be 2 p.m. Sunday, and will be live-streamed on Braves TV.
