Watch now: Macon County students' leadership earns Governor's Cup

Brandon Kondritz, a 17-year-old junior at Mount Zion High School, said young people need to know this stuff and learn from it. “I think we are teaching our future leaders how to be better leaders whenever they go off to college and careers,” he added. “We’ll be able to build on skills we’ve been working on here at home.”

YLIA is an initiative of The Community Foundation of Macon County and Rotary Club No. 180 of Decatur. The adult facilitator for the YLIA is Jarmese Sherrod, who said the students were divided into 13 teams and, after a little supervision to help them get started, then went off and did all the hard work themselves. She said the task of the YLIA is to improve life and show young people the potential coiled like a spring in their own lives and futures.

“If we want these students to lead, we’ve got to invest in them now, and the YLIA is an example of investing in them now,” Sherrod said. “And then they went out and did the work and look at where they are at: winning the Governor’s Cup.”

The Governor’s Cup organizers said they were so impressed with the YLIA, and the high benchmark of success they set, that students from the group will be invited to act as judges to help determine future cup winners.

