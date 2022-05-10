Watch now: Macon County students learn about farming's vast reach in area

DECATUR — Mount Zion fifth-graders Paisley Patrick and Gracyon McNamara spent Tuesday morning learning about agriculture during the Ag in the Classroom session, Agucation.

“We learned about tractors and different machinery,” Gracyon said.

“And different products made at ADM,” Paisley said.

Approximately 500 Macon County fifth-graders attended Agucation on Monday and Tuesday at Richland Community College. The two-hour presentations featured demonstrations and information on animals, machinery, careers and products.

The students were able to pet a pig, a rabbit, a goat and other livestock. One of the celebrities of the event was Norman. “He’s the llama,” Paisley said.

Brandon Marsh, AHW John Deere specialist, had to field interesting questions from the students. “We’ve had very good questions today,” he said.

Marsh understands the importance of providing children with information on agriculture and business. “A lot of people from the area do not have any farm background at all,” he said. “They might not ever step foot on a farm.”

Central Illinois is known for having some of the best farm ground in the nation, making agriculture a popular business. “They’re going to come across farm equipment whether they want to or not,” Marsh said about the students. “It’s best to get them as much exposure as possible at a young age.”

Careers in agriculture were also discussed with the youngsters. Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Primient (formally known as Tate & Lyle) area major employers for Central Illinois that use the corn and soybeans grown in nearby fields. Many of the children’s parents are employed at the various facilities. “It’s big in agriculture and it’s big here,” Marsh said.

According to Jennifer Fink, director of information and ag literacy coordinator, Agucation began approximately 25 years ago through the Macon County Farm Bureau. “They came up with this idea to bring the farm to the students,” she said. “Instead of bringing every fifth grade student out to the farm, we’re bringing them here.”

Joey Kusak, a Mount Zion fifth-grade teacher, brought his students to the event to expose them to various agriculture opportunities in their area.

“I don’t think the kids realize how many different jobs that go into agriculture,” he said. “You don’t necessarily have to be a farmer.”

