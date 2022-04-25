Watch now: Macon County students to mark National Violence Prevention Awareness Week

MOUNT ZION — During his lunch time, Mount Zion High School sophomore Makobi Adams stopped to write a message of encouragement to his classmates.

“You Matter,” is what he wrote on a small piece of paper.

In honor of National Violence Prevention Awareness Week, the words were added to a poster board along with other classmates’ messages. The event was part of the Sherrod’s Independent Mentoring Program, SIMP Inc., encouraging students to be positive influences in schools and community.

Adams said he likes the idea of spreading positive messages to others.

“It’s a good time in general for the messages,” he said. “People have bad days, they get down on themselves. ‘You Matter’ can boost their self esteem.”

Mount Zion High School students and SIMP Development Team members Elie Fritzsche and Mahryah Spring spoke with their classmates during the lunch time, encouraging them to write their feelings and concerns about positivity during a violent time.

“Our school has a lot of different things they could learn from,” Spring said. “We need more positivity through our schools.”

The students are aware of the violence going on in their community. “A lot of stuff could be reduced by people knowing what you could do to prevent violence,” Spring said.

“And it’s important to start at a younger age,” Fritzsche said.

Each day of the week, SIMP members will host similar events at their own schools, including St. Teresa High School, Maroa-Forsyth High School, Eisenhower High School and American Dreamer STEM Academy. Elementary school students have been invited to a music therapy and violence prevention event on Saturday, at Steak n’ Shake restaurant on Mount Zion Road, Decatur. “It’s to start the knowledge and education on this earlier,” Fritzsche said.

Bullying was an aspect of violence the students have been aware of in their lifetime. “You’re not alone,” Fritzsche said.

“But you’ve got to have a positive outlook,” Spring said.

Prof. Evyonne Hawkins, a SIMP facilitator, organized the schools’ teams hosting the events. The students are encouraged to write positive messages about violence prevention. “And how they can be a part of the solution in their schools,” Hawkins said.

According to Hawkins, the students are able to reach their classmates easier than the adults. “They can be on their level and talk about the different things that impact them,” Hawkins said about the young members. “They can relate to what’s happening here in Mount Zion or Maroa or Decatur better than someone from outside coming in.”

As an adult example, Terrence “Tat” Taylor plans to be at each school this week. “What better way than to be present,” he said. “But this isn’t run by us, but by the students. The magic behind it is having the young people lead it.”

Taylor acknowledged the violence going on in Decatur. “It’s important for us to involve the young people with us, so they’re not going out with the bad guys,” he said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.