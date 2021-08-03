Watch now: Macon-Piatt administrators meet for annual back to school breakfast

“Some would call it a crisis,” said Lionel Allen Jr., the keynote speaker at the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education Administrators' Back to School breakfast on Tuesday. “Some would call it a traumatic experience.”

But such times help clarify what's important, Allen said, and urged the superintendents, principals and other administrators at the meeting to reflect on the last 18 months and use those lessons they learned as they begin the upcoming school year.

The annual administrators' breakfast had to be canceled last year because of the pandemic, making this year the first time administrators of area school districts had been together for two years. Collaboration is important to educators, said Jill Reedy, assistant regional superintendent for Macon-Piatt, and comparing notes and sharing ideas is an important part of their annual meeting.

Allen urged the educators to ponder five lessons from the pandemic: Always remember why you chose education as a career; it's all about relationships; it's important to strengthen the school-home partnership; prioritize student experiences over student results; and remember that what students, staff and families really want from you: trust, compassion, stability and hope.

Remote learning underlined how important parents and family are to a student's success, Allen said. Schools depended on the family at home to ensure that kids were logging on, that they had internet access or to ask for help getting it, and that family and school had to work together to meet the pandemic challenges to education. Those are lessons that schools need to take to heart as a more normal year begins.

“We get a restart,” Allen said. “We've been doing this wrong.”

Children must feel secure and valued in order to do their best work at school, Allen said, and it's up to administrators to foster the culture that provides that.

“Do they feel loved? Do they feel cared for? Is there an adult they can go to in a time of crisis?” Allen said.

Relationships with families is important, said Jonathan Downing, principal of Warrensburg-Latham High School, and that is something that was never more apparent than during the remote learning phase of the pandemic.

“I was thinking (while listening to Allen) about when we were going through the crisis, how much we depended on our families at that time,” Downing said. “We always depended on our families to get the kids to school or we're like, 'Hey, can you help out?' But I'm thinking as principal, how many phone calls I had to make to parents, making sure kids were logging on, making sure kids were doing what they were supposed to do? They need to get their credits to graduate and how much we needed that (home) support. And then in turn, finding out that parents didn't know if parents were logging in or their grades were good, and they wouldn't know that unless the school communicated to them. And the whole communication piece was totally different, and that kind of hit me, and that's something that we've learned."

Said Downing: "It was very inspirational. It's not just about us, it's a team effort, and we need that whole community in place.”

Jarmese Sherrod introduced Sherrod's Independent Mentoring Program team to the administrators. The group will work on violence prevention and youth development with students in the Macon and Piatt county schools beginning this month and includes adults, students and Sgt. Scott Rosenbery of the Decatur Police Department.

Mount Zion Superintendent Travis Roundcount said it's important for educators to be reminded why they do what they do.

It's vitally important that kids are in school, in person, every day, Roundcount said, and it's incumbent upon the schools to do whatever it takes to make that happen.

“Kids need that face to face time with the teacher,” he said. “That's where the real instruction takes place. We've all learned, and there was this big movement toward e-learning and snow days in previous years, and after going through COVID, I think we've all learned the real instruction takes place face to face, and I'm glad we're able to do that starting this school year, and I hope the pandemic doesn't get worse to where it takes any of that away. Our focus and desire has to be to stay in person five days a week through this school year. If we have to implement additional mitigations, we will certainly do that. If we have to require masks on certain days or in certain classrooms, we will do that. We'll do whatever we need to do to keep these kids in school.”

