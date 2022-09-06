Watch now: Making something old new again at Clinton High School

CLINTON — Over the summer, Clinton High School teacher Gayle Bowman went rummage sale shopping for old furniture.

Her idea was to teach her students in a class called housing and interior design how to take old furniture and make it new again, and when she told people selling the furniture what she intended to do with it, most of them didn't charge her anything for the pieces.

“When they heard it was for a school, they just gave it to me,” Bowman said. “People are so kind.”

She found a dresser, a side table, a desk with cubbyholes, and other pieces and the school's shop class set aside a portion of their space for her students to work in. She also found some chairs at a secondhand store so they'd have an opportunity to work with those as well.

Her class consists of 13 students, and she divided them into groups, and the groups drew lots for which piece of furniture they would work on. They cleaned up the pieces, chose paint colors, sanded and repaired and are painting them. When they finish that, they're going to put a clear coat on top.

“Our job is to paint it and do whatever we want with it,” said Alexa Harris, a senior, who chose the class because Bowman is one of her favorite teachers. “Then we're going to try to flip it for profit.”

The class is meant to teach students life skills that they'll be able to use now, in decorating their own bedrooms at home, to later on when they're grown up and on their own, Bowman said.

“We do everything from architecture, learning to read a simple floor plan to housing designs through history, to how to arrange furniture in a house or decorate a house from scratch,” Bowman said. “This (furniture project) was part of learning to decorate your home and doing it on a budget.”

When the refurbishing is complete, she said, the items will be put up for sale on the class Facebook page, Clinton High School CTE, and buyers can buy through the page, by calling the school at (217) 935-8337, or by emailing Bowman at gbowman@CUSD15.org.

The money they raise will be used for a field trip to BLDD Architects in Decatur and a visit to the Center of Theatre and Dance at Millikin University where the students will be able to see an example of how traditional and modern design were blended to create the architecture of that building. They'll also visit the home of a friend of Bowman's in Decatur's west end to see its architecture and design.

Sophomore Emma Williams said she is considering a project in her bedroom at home now that she's learned some skills, to make it more modern.

“The project is upcycling old furniture into new so we can sell it,” Emma said. “It's pretty fun so far. I like seeing the old furniture turned into new and the process of it.”