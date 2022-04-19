Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth Middle School construction underway

MAROA — Students at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School have been getting an education in what it takes to build a new school as they watch the district's new middle school building take shape.

The district is about halfway through building a new middle school, which will be attached to the high school and share some spaces with both high school and middle school students. The building should be finished in January and is scheduled to open in February 2023.

“We'll have about a month (between the completion and the opening) to finish all the little odds and ends,” said Superintendent Kristopher Kahler. “And the opening is after Presidents Day next year.”

The Maroa-Forsyth district built a new high school in 2004 and an elementary school in Forsyth in 2009. But the middle school now in use was built in 1930 and was badly in need of updates. Though the building met the state's standards for life/health/safety, its age made updating technology difficult and expensive.

During the planning process, the Village of Forsyth offered financial incentives for the new middle school to be built there, where the elementary building is, but ultimately the convenience of attaching the new middle school to the high school in Maroa, and sharing spaces, resulted in the decision for the middle school to remain in Maroa.

A $33 million referendum was placed on the ballot in March 2020 and passed, but the pandemic slowed progress on design and construction until this spring. And the weather hasn't made progress easy.

The rainy weather has been something of a problem, said construction manager Joel Antonacci, but the wind has actually helped.

“The wind dries everything up (after a rain),” he said.

Everything is on schedule now, however, and while the crew has been asked to keep work in the library area, immediately adjacent to the high school, to a minimum during school hours to cut down on noise, the rest of the work is moving forward at a rapid pace.

The reason for attaching the new middle school to the high school, unlike the current middle school which is a separate building, is for the central auditorium.

“This way, we can build an auditorium space for almost 600 people for our performances,” Kahler said. “Our musicals and performances have gotten big over the last 10 or 12 years, so what we want to do is increase those by having an actual stadium auditorium for our kids.”

The library will be transformed into a media center and it and the cafeteria will also be shared by middle and high school students.

Among the features of the new building are up-to-date technology, an art room with huge windows for natural light, double entry for security, and two gyms, a large one and a smaller one. The small one will have special flooring, not wood flooring as most gyms have, and will include batting cages that can be raised out of the way. The middle school will use the larger gym for basketball and volleyball games, and both the high school and middle school students will use the practice gym.

The existing middle school will be demolished, likely in summer 2023, but the district plans to allow former students to have a last look to say goodbye after the new building is finished. The trophies and awards will be saved and put on display.

Kahler hopes a side benefit of the construction going on outside the school's windows will be that some of the students will consider a career in the trades as they watch the work progress.

