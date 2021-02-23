Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth seventh-grader Arnav Kolluru wins U.S. History Bee

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It's like Wikipedia, but it's more information and a lot more reliable information,” Arnav said. “When you play the games, it tests you on your speed, which I like, because you have to buzz fast to get the question (in competition).”

Arnav is also a three-time winner of the Macon County Spelling Bee, and will compete in the regional bee in March. Last year, the regional bee and the Scripps National Spelling Bee were canceled due to COVID-19.

Though he spends much of his free time studying history and for the spelling bee, he doesn't consider it work; he enjoys it. And he finds plenty of time to play piano and saxophone – he's in the school band – and basketball. He also plays tennis.

“He's such a sharp kid,” said Maroa-Forsyth Middle School Principal Kristopher Kahler.

The school encourages academic competition as much as athletics, Kahler said, and students who excel are recognized over daily announcements, at school board meetings, and in newsletters.