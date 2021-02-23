Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth seventh-grader Arnav Kolluru wins U.S. History Bee

MAROA — Arnav Kolluru studies history for fun.
His grandfather told him stories about history, which sparked his interest in the subject when he was smaller, and when Arnav, now a seventh-grader at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School, is the sixth-grade national champion for the U.S. History Bee.
The history bee uses a buzzer system. When the judges read the questions, students buzz if they know the answer.
“When they read the question, they read from the most obscure to the most obvious information,” Arnav said. “There's a regional qualifying test. First, they select the students from the qualifying test to (compete in) the regionals and the regionals is the same format as the nationals, a buzzer system.”
The top 50 are separated into rooms and if you're not the top two in your room, you won't qualify. In the semifinals, the top person in each room goes to the finals.
One of the questions, he said, was Zachary Taylor's favorite color. The answer, if you're wondering, is blue.
Arnav's father, Sunil, subscribed to Brittanica online, which Arnav uses to study history and play games that solidify his knowledge.
“It's like Wikipedia, but it's more information and a lot more reliable information,” Arnav said. “When you play the games, it tests you on your speed, which I like, because you have to buzz fast to get the question (in competition).”
Arnav is also a three-time winner of the Macon County Spelling Bee, and will compete in the regional bee in March. Last year, the regional bee and the Scripps National Spelling Bee were canceled due to COVID-19.
Though he spends much of his free time studying history and for the spelling bee, he doesn't consider it work; he enjoys it. And he finds plenty of time to play piano and saxophone – he's in the school band – and basketball. He also plays tennis.
“He's such a sharp kid,” said Maroa-Forsyth Middle School Principal Kristopher Kahler.
The school encourages academic competition as much as athletics, Kahler said, and students who excel are recognized over daily announcements, at school board meetings, and in newsletters.
“Our kids can be involved in multiple activities at the same time and not have to pick Scholastic Bowl, choir, band or sports,” Kahler said. “That's a cool thing that our coaches do. They support each other, and by doing that, it's possible.”
Supportive parents, like Sunil and Anuradha, Arnav's parents who are both doctors, are an important part of the equation, Kahler said. Arnav's younger sister, Aditi, a third-grader, finished second in the Macon County spelling bee.
Arnav has already thought about a career and is drawn to politics due to his interest in history, though medicine is a possibility, too.
