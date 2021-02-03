Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth student actors find a way to put on a show in spite of COVID-19

All the students will wear masks, but they have special clear masks to allow for their facial expressions to be seen.

“No partnering, everyone's spread out on stage, and I had to limit my cast size,” Weisenborn said. “I usually have a cast of about 65, but I had to cap it at 45, just to make sure all the creative staff and we can all fit under that 50-person limit in a room.”

He also has two casts, one for each show, to allow more students to participate.

All Shook Up started on Broadway in 2005 and was short-lived, Weisenborn said, but it's unique in that all the songs are Elvis hits. The characters are trapped in a town in the middle of nowhere, where they're not allowed to have fun and loud music until a leather-wearing rogue turns up. That rogue, portrayed by Coletin Towner, is not exactly Elvis, but he's very similar to early Elvis and the effect he had on rock and roll.

Wearing a mask while singing and dancing is a challenge, said Coletin.

