Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth student actors find a way to put on a show in spite of COVID-19

MAROA — A year ago, the young thespians at Maroa-Forsyth High School were gearing up for an ambitious production of “Les Miserables.”
It was a daunting show to undertake at their age, but they were primed and rehearsals were well underway. Then COVID-19 came to town, and their show had to be canceled.
When it was time to consider a musical for this spring, director Christopher Weisenborn said the students preferred to do a new show rather than try to revisit last year's. He chose “All Shook Up.”
“I've done this show before,” Weisenborn said. “We wanted an uplifting show, a show that if we did (get to have) an audience, the audience would just really have a good time. I think we're all just striving right now to have some type of normalcy and just have a good time.”
They recently got word that they can allow 50 people to attend the performance in person, which is scheduled for May 7 and 8, barring COVID-19 restrictions, and the performances will also be streamed for people at home who can't be there in person. The in-person seats are going to the cast's family members first. A link to the streamed performance will be released later, he said.
All the students will wear masks, but they have special clear masks to allow for their facial expressions to be seen.
“No partnering, everyone's spread out on stage, and I had to limit my cast size,” Weisenborn said. “I usually have a cast of about 65, but I had to cap it at 45, just to make sure all the creative staff and we can all fit under that 50-person limit in a room.”
He also has two casts, one for each show, to allow more students to participate.
All Shook Up started on Broadway in 2005 and was short-lived, Weisenborn said, but it's unique in that all the songs are Elvis hits. The characters are trapped in a town in the middle of nowhere, where they're not allowed to have fun and loud music until a leather-wearing rogue turns up. That rogue, portrayed by Coletin Towner, is not exactly Elvis, but he's very similar to early Elvis and the effect he had on rock and roll.
Wearing a mask while singing and dancing is a challenge, said Coletin.
“It's definitely different,” Coletin said. “But we're so used to things changing and we've adapted to that. It's harder for breath support and it's harder to enunciate. Naturally, I'm a quiet person. Believe it or not, I am a quiet person and with a mask on, it's an extra barrier when you need to breathe in, but you can get used to it and we have these really nifty masks that are see-through. We make it work.”
It was a disappointment to miss performing Les Miserables, he said.
“It's great that we can come back full force just like we were with Les Mis,” Coletin said. “We were so close and then it was gone. But this does help a lot.”
All Shook Up is a whole different feel, said Kadric Bretz, who plays Dennis.
“It's very powerful and the music is very loud, most of the time,” Kadric said. “I'm glad we can still have singing safely, with the mask.”
The music is fun and even though Elvis' heyday and death were long before he was born, he likes the music from that era. And having a live audience, even if the number of people is limited, makes all the difference in the performance, he said. Playing to a camera just isn't the same as the feedback of a live audience.
Costumes are largely up to the student actors to provide themselves, other than the Jailhouse Rock scene, in which they're all wearing prison stripes, Weisenborn said. The budget is tight since they can't count on selling a lot of tickets due to the restrictions, and they'll have to make do. The point of the show is not to make money, but to give the students the experience and, he hopes, make it up to them a bit for missing out last year. Jami Hallem will oversee the costumes. She and Weisenborn have worked together on productions in the past.
Last year at this time, Weisenborn said, the Les Miserables cast had already blocked out scenes and were well on their way. This year, the restrictions kept them from starting to rehearse as early, but the first rehearsal on Monday was a long-awaited experience.
“We were practically giddy to be on stage, together, again,” he said.
