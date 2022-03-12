Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth student takes another first in Regional Spelling Bee

DECATUR — For the fourth and final year in a row, Maroa-Forsyth Middle School student Arnav Kolluru took the first-place spot in the Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday morning.

The eighth-grader spelling the winning word — "exoneration," which describes the act of officially absolving someone from blame and vindication — in the 16th round of the 44th annual competition hosted by the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education No. 39 at Richland Community College's Schilling Center.

Kolluru's performance qualified him for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held in the Washington, D.C., area with more than 200 other regional spelling bee champions from across the nation.

Similar to a point guard setting up for a free throw or a pitcher before throwing a baseball, Kolluru's spelling tactics stayed consistent with years past, as he pronounced each word at least twice and took his time to spell.

Additionally, Kolluru made sure to ask the judges for each word's definition, language of origin, part of speech and for it to be used in a sentence.

In preparation, Kolluru put hours into studying the list of recommended words provided to each competitor by the E.W. Scripps Co. and reading the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary, an additional study resource recommended by Scripps.

Although speaking in front of a crowd of people is not his strong suit, Kolluru did have some support in the form of family competition with his sister Aditi, a fourth-grader at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School.

Aditi, who competed last year for the first time, was excited to go up against her brother this year and got sixth place after misspelling "besieged" with an "e" instead of an "i."

"I feel very proud of him and I think he deserves it because he didn't get to in person last year," Aditi said. "It's also his last year and I can always win next year."

Khadiljah Abdul-Rahman, a seventh-grader at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School, took fifth after misspelling "protectorate" in the ninth round.

Seventh-grade Cowden-Herrick Middle School student Liam Collins placed fourth when he misspelled "combustible" in the 10th round.

After North Clay Middle School seventh-grader Jack Tinsley misspelled "emblazoned," it came down to Kolluru and Alayna Bickel, an eighth-grader from Meridian Middle School.

Once Bickel misspelled "incinerate," it was only a matter of time for Kolluru to take home the gold again.

"I'm pretty excited because this year nationals will finally be in person," Kolluru said. "Last time I attended was in fifth grade, so it's been almost three years now."

The 21 students competing Saturday morning earned their spots by first winning at their school's spelling bee. They moved on to compete at the county level before going on to the regional competition, said Regional Superintendent of Schools Matthew Snyder.

"The big thing is they're learning poise and being able to speak in front of a crowd as well as meet with kids from all around the area," Snyder said. "We know it's a lot of pressure for the kids, but it's a good opportunity for them to do it."

Assistant Regional Superintendent of Schools Jill Reedy said it's also an opportunity for students who may not be in athletics or other clubs to get some attention and present their talents.

"It's exciting to see them, and they do all have their nervous quirks as they're tapping their feet or rushing to spell a word," Reedy said. "We've had many different types of spellers over the years and they all, at a certain point, get comfortable with the environment."

Coordinator Mary Lynn Mann said there are not as many regional spelling bee competitions as there used to be in Central Illinois, with areas like Sangamon and Champaign counties discontinuing their events.

"It was the Herald & Review that put this on initially for many, many, many years, and we just kind of took over for them," Mann said. "We are kind of the last hurrah for Central Illinois and we hope to continue this competition for years to come."

