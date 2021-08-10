Watch now: Material delay won't alter Johns Hill opening plans

DECATUR — The lack of materials and difficulties with vendors have delayed the final completion of work at Johns Hill Magnet School's new building.

One problem is that the elevator is not operational as yet.

“Elevator contractors are hard to deal with,” Brian Beneke of O'Shea Builders told the board during its regular meeting Tuesday. “They work to their own agenda. The elevator has been installed for some time, and we pushed for a final inspection and discovered the primary control board is faulty.”

On Wednesday morning, Principal Rob Prange said he had been assured the elevator would be operational by Thursday, well before school opens on Monday. Equipment and boxes were stacked near the elevator on the first floor, items too bulky and heavy to carry to the second and third floor via the stairs.

Other issues are a lack of lockers, which haven't arrived, and other materials such as aisle lighting for the auditorium, acoustic panels and rolling shades. Floors will be finished but not polished and some of the decorative touches in the building might not be finished until weeks after school is open for the fall.

Some of the issues are supply chain problems, he said, because he's never seen it take this long for the materials to arrive. Some of the materials were ordered as long as a year ago. In a couple of cases, vendors have failed to live up to their contract agreements.

Board member Regan Lewis suggested the district should reconsider whether to hold open houses next week as planned if the building isn't ready, and be prepared in case students and staff have to be displaced while projects are finished.

Kevin Collins-Brown said he is also concerned about dust and construction messes and how they might affect students who have asthma. Symptoms could mimic COVID-19, he said, and as a medical professional, if that child should visit him for treatment, he'd have to recommend quarantine due to those symptoms, which could have a ripple effect on other students and staff who were exposed to the child.

Beneke said the work is done during the night and there won't be nails or dust present during the day when students are in the building. They use a walk-behind floor scrubber that cleans as it goes.

Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams said she has walked through the building and that dust is contained to one area of the building and the district has its own custodial staff who can manage any cleaning necessary so the building is safe for students and staff sensitive to dust. Beneke said the construction staff takes care of that and it shouldn't be necessary for custodians to do it.

“I get why we're in this dilemma,” Collins-Brown said. “Can we stagger some open houses or postpone them for a month or something?”

Lewis said if the district changes the open houses, parents might criticize the district for not letting them see the environment their kids are learning in, even if it's not finished, while others might criticize the district for the buildings not being completed in time.

On Thursday, district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said open houses are still planned as originally scheduled, during the first week of school.

Every building has had some work done, Williams said, and students and parents want to see the changes.

“Part of it is that when kids come back there's going to be this huge excitement,” she said. “The purpose of open houses is, you want to meet your teacher. It's part of building relationships.”

It's important to have the open houses early to begin the year with those meetings and talks, Williams said.

In the business portion of the meeting, the board approved contracts with BLDD Architects for four projects on district buildings.

To obtain building permits, the district must provide architectural drawings with the applications. The projects include: roof projects at Pershing Early Learning Center, South Shores School, the truck garage, MacArthur High School and William Harris Learning Academy, with a total cost of $3.4 million; development and construction of an addition to the gym at American Dreamer STEM Academy because adding seventh and eighth grade to the program makes the existing gym inadequate for the school's needs, at an estimated cost of $2.8 million; replacement of seating in the gym at Stephen Decatur Middle School, costing $300,000; and demolition of Southeast School, estimated at $350,000. Southeast has been on the market for more than a year with little interest from potential buyers. District administrators advised the board to remove the existing structure and retain the property for use in the future. Bidding is expected to open in January or February of 2022.

The board also approved an agreement at its Tuesday meeting with former employee Crystal Young, who filed complaints with the United States District Court. She worked for the Macon-Piatt Special Education District.

The agreement states that both Macon-Piatt and Decatur Public Schools explicitly deny wrongdoing but in the interests of avoiding further cost and court time, reached an agreement with Young to settle. The total settlement is $14,000 to be delivered to her attorney's office in Schaumburg, with $10,400 going to Young and a separate check to the attorney firm of $3,600. Additionally, Young will receive $1,000 for an age discrimination complaint. The district will issue 1099 forms to Young and her attorney for those amounts as well. In return, Young agreed to retire effective Aug. 14, to refrain from applying for future jobs with the district, and to withdraw her complaint.

As Macon-Piatt Special Education District's fiscal agent, Decatur Public Schools had to agree to the settlement after Macon-Piatt's board voted on it.

