Watch now: Mentos explosions kick off Dennis School science project

DECATUR — The staff of Dennis School had too much fun with their soda pop and Mentos experiment on Friday on the Kaleidoscope campus.
Fifth-grade teacher Justin Neufeld warned his fellow teachers that once they dropped the Mentos into the two-liter bottles, they'd better make tracks out of reach if they didn't want to get soaked. He wasn't kidding, either: some of the fountains of bubbling brew went several feet high and all over the card table they were using.
“What we've learned with our PBLs (project-based learning), it gives us an opportunity to teach kids in a different way, to get them to learn and be excited about learning, and right now, with them behind a screen, we're finding ways to get them interactive, things they can do with their family, and one of our standards is on chemical reactions.”
The driving question, which every PBL project has, is “How can we, as fifth-grade scientists, demonstrate chemical or physical changes?” The teachers set up an iPad, safely out of reach of the mess, where the students could see all the action from their own iPads at home, and groups of teachers took turns setting up their soda bottles and counting down to releasing the Mentos into the liquid. All the teachers participated, to make it more fun.
“We just want to show them they can have fun with it and still learn, to be creative and start thinking outside the box and they're actually going to be doing their own science projects,” Neufeld said.
Students received Mentos in their weekly materials packet which families picked up on Thursday, so they can try this experiment at home, but their assignment is to choose from a list of experiments provided by the teachers, using materials they probably already have on hand, and make a video of themselves performing the experiment while they explain what's happening. With 78 fifth-graders in three classes, that's a lot of videos the teachers will be watching.
The teachers have already done experiments with the students over Google Classroom, so the idea this time is for the students to do their own and make their own video. They'll learn how to make a presentation and how to demonstrate something on video in the process.
“They have a rubric which tells them exactly what the expectations are for their project,” said April Bacon, who teaches one of the fifth-grade classes. “We've given them directions and we've been working with them for two weeks already on the writing piece that goes along with this, which is meeting our fifth-grade (learning) standard for informational writing. We spend about 15 to 20 minutes every day talking about this.”
An important aspect of project-based learning is to give the students choices, she said, and they have the freedom to choose how they decide to demonstrate their experiment.
Even though the teachers took turns doing the soda/Mentos experiment and asked the students to guess whose spout would reach the highest, it wasn't really a contest, said Allyson Washburn, another of the three fifth-grade teachers.
“It was more of a way to get them excited,” she said. “It's a little difficult to get them excited about things when they're at home, so we're just trying to do anything we can to get them more excited and make them want to do their work.”
