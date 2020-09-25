Watch now: Mentos explosions kick off Dennis School science project

“We just want to show them they can have fun with it and still learn, to be creative and start thinking outside the box and they're actually going to be doing their own science projects,” Neufeld said.

Students received Mentos in their weekly materials packet which families picked up on Thursday, so they can try this experiment at home, but their assignment is to choose from a list of experiments provided by the teachers, using materials they probably already have on hand, and make a video of themselves performing the experiment while they explain what's happening. With 78 fifth-graders in three classes, that's a lot of videos the teachers will be watching.

The teachers have already done experiments with the students over Google Classroom, so the idea this time is for the students to do their own and make their own video. They'll learn how to make a presentation and how to demonstrate something on video in the process.

“They have a rubric which tells them exactly what the expectations are for their project,” said April Bacon, who teaches one of the fifth-grade classes. “We've given them directions and we've been working with them for two weeks already on the writing piece that goes along with this, which is meeting our fifth-grade (learning) standard for informational writing. We spend about 15 to 20 minutes every day talking about this.”