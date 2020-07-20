Watch now: Meridian High School ag program gets $15,000 boost

He came to Richland to build the program and now is a good time for that, he said, because with Macon County schools offering ag programs to high school students, it's an easy transition to Richland to further their studies.

Evergreen donated seed for a hay field at Meridian, which provided education for students in the cultivation and baling of hay this year, and the school also has a garden with sweet corn, gourds, squash and pumpkins. Students worked in that garden, planting and cultivating, and the pumpkin crop will provide community families with jack-o-lanterns this fall.

“In the past, we used to have ag classes that we shared with Central A&M, then we kind of got away from that,” said high school Principal Eric Hurelbrink. “As we did the building project, it was never in that project. Once we finished that, this was the last piece of the puzzle for us curriculum-wise for what we were offering to our kids. So when the Foundation came along, it was a chance to really add this into our curriculum and to provide the space they need to make it a successful program.”

Because the funding wasn't available to provide the building and program, Noland said, area farmers with ties to the district formed the Foundation to raise the funds privately. None of it comes from taxes or bonds.