Watch now: Meridian students sell baked goods to support Ukrainian refugee families

DECATUR — When Lexi Jones heard about the war in Ukraine, she wanted to help and didn't know how.

She found a Facebook page, North America for Ukraine, dedicated to organizing help for refugees. Followers send emails to legislators asking for aid to be sent and to find and offer help with such things as places to stay and getting visas.

Through that page, she connected with a Ukrainian woman named Oksana.

“I just kind of took her under my wing,” said Lexi, a senior at Meridian High School. “But I needed some money because she needed a place to stay, she has three kids to care for and they just needed help with just about everything.”

To raise funds for Oksana and her family, Lexi, her twin sister Laney, and friends Maria Steiling and Ellie Fitzpatrick bake bread and cookies and sell them.

“I feel a sense of responsibility for her now,” Lexi said of Oksana. “It's a personal connection. We've gotten to know each other over the past few weeks. She's told me her story and what she's been through. I've met her kids over the phone.”

The family managed to get to Belgium, where Oksana, who was a professional photographer in Ukraine, hopes to be able to get a job. One of the many things the family had to leave behind was her camera, and the Meridian students are hoping to replace that for her so she can work. They've secured temporary housing for her and, thanks to PayPal, have been able to get money to her from their sales of baked goods. Items like the camera and a computer tablet for one of the children so she can keep up with school can be bought and shipped directly to Oksana through online retailers.

They help other families, too, but Oksana is the one Lexi feels closest to.

The girls spoke to students in third grade at Meridian Elementary School, and while choosing their words carefully in consideration of the children's ages, they wanted to emphasize that even at their age, they could do something to help.

“Even though we live in a small community and you aren't very old yet,” Lexi said, paraphrasing what they said to the children, “there are still things you can do, like paying attention in your history class, telling your friends, and it was really fun to get to talk to them.”

Orders for cookies and bread have been coming in thick and fast, allowing the girls to help Oksana and her family, but more orders are welcome. To order, contact Lexi on Facebook under Lexi Jones; on Instagram at lexi_jones_50; or by email at leximay50@gmail.com.

The evening baking sessions are done in the Jones family kitchen.

“My mother is a saint,” Laney said. “She lets us use her kitchen and sometimes when it's late, she even says, 'I'll do the dishes.'”

Baking isn't, of course, the girls' only responsibility. They still have school work to do and after the last couple of years of pandemic, sometimes that means working extra hard to catch up and keep up in tough classes like calculus. But they are determined to do all they can to make a difference for people on the other side of the world who are suffering.

“We get tired,” Lexi said. “I'm not going to lie.”

But whenever the girls think they can't handle it all, they think of how much Oksana and the other refugees, and the people still in Ukraine, are going through and it gives them the impetus to keep at it.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

