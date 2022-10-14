Watch now: Michael DeLeon speaks on gateway drugs to parents at Johns Hill

DECATUR – Michael DeLeon spent 12 years in prison due to drugs, and during five of those years, worked on the “Scared Straight” TV show, where inmates met with kids in trouble.
But scaring kids doesn't work, DeLeon told his audience at Johns Hill Magnet School on Thursday. He tried to tell the producers of “Scared Straight” that he had a better idea, but they just said he should start his own program one day. And he did. His is “Steered Straight: Because you can't scare kids straight today.”
The legal age for the three substances he considers gateway drugs – alcohol, tobacco/vaping, and marijuana – is 21, he said.
“This is about children,” DeLeon said. “If you're an adult and you want to drink, well, I don't tell adults how to live their lives.”
However, young people, whose brains are still developing, still manage to get those substances and use them. Yelling and threats don't work, but the truth might. He speaks at schools all over the country and it's common for kids to approach him after his presentation and give him their vaping device, telling him they want to quit after hearing him. A student at one school in Decatur this week told him his vape was at home, but as soon as he got home that day, he planned to throw it out.
The biggest threat at present, he said, is fentanyl. Pill-pressing machines and molds that will make the pills look like real Xanas or Adderall are cheap and readily available.
“Why would a kid take a pill?” DeLeon said. “Kids think medication is safe.” Every other commercial on TV is about medications, leading some kids to think there's a chemical solution for every problem. If a classmate should offer a pill, they might accept.
Parents need to know, DeLeon said, that vape devices are available in many forms, some of which might not be recognizable: they look like pens, or are concealed in hoodie strings, or appear to be flash drives.
You can't have one talk with your child about smoking, drinking or drugs, he said. The ideal is for families to have dinner together – a good time for conversation – five times a week at minimum. But in today's world, that isn't always possible. Rather than skip those conversations, take whatever opportunities you have, even if it's only a few minutes.
Brittany Thomas attended the event because she's in recovery herself and knows how hard it is to walk away, she said.
“I'm glad it wasn't 'don't do drugs,' but was more about intervention and prevention than saying drugs are bad,” Thomas said. “It's nice to see a community starting young. I wish I'd had that.”
“He has such a powerful message,” said Jill Reedy, Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education superintendent. Her office sponsored DeLeon's visit. “Every time I watch him talk to students, their reaction is, 'He's the best speaker I've ever heard,' and I've seen it with my own eyes, and I saw it again today when he spoke to almost 1,000 kids. And it didn't matter which school he was in, afterward kids were swarming up to him and asking him questions, and they were handing over their vapes and saying 'I don't want to do it, I didn't know it was that dangerous.'”
DeLeon's talk was recorded and is available on the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education and Decatur Public Schools Facebook pages.
