Watch now: Millikin celebrates opening of $29 million Center for Theatre and Dance

DECATUR — Millikin University's President Jim Reynolds led the formal opening of the Center for Theatre and Dance on Saturday, but he didn't let anyone forget his predecessor, who sent a letter to be read in his absence from the festivities.
With a mischievous grin, Reynolds produced a blue Millikin ball cap and put it on “to channel a little bit of Pat White energy.”
The Millikin staff and students in the courtyard laughed and applauded, as White was easily recognized everywhere on campus by his Millikin cap. White and his wife, Chris, moved to Indiana after his retirement in June and had planned to attend the ceremony, but travel restrictions related to COVID-19 prevented that.
In his letter, the former president thanked the community for its support, donors and architects and builders that made it a reality, and finished with his characteristic, “Ah, there you are, Millikin.”
The dedication was held outdoors, also due to the pandemic, though Reynolds said he hopes the community will be able to see the building's marvels for themselves soon.
“I personally can't wait for the time when you can visit this terrific new facility in person and be as impressed as we all have by its features and potential,” Reynolds said.
The center is state-of-the-art, with up-to-date technology the fine and performing arts students never had access to until now, said Mary Black, director of the School of Theater and Dance. With that technology, students are able to learn and do things they never could before.
Now that the pandemic has prevented the university from holding public performances, students will be able to stream them online instead.
Officials broke ground on the $29 million building more than two years ago, replacing Richards Treat University Center. It was completed in the spring, when campuses and businesses emptied out due to COVID-19.
The original plan was to have a grand opening in June, but that had to be postponed until now.
The building is the last brick-and-mortar step in the university's Transform MU effort, said Dr. Steve Huss, who served on Millikin's Board of Trustees from 2004-13 and was the co-chair of Transform MU.
“One of the unique things about Millikin is its emphasis on performance learning,” Huss said. “This facility will provide opportunities for our students like never before. It's long been Millikin's mission to deliver on the promise of education. Now we can really deliver on that promise with this building's completion.”
Features include a dance studio completely surrounded by glass which looks out over the quad and has “the best view on campus,” according to theater major Alex Saviano, who was at Saturday's event.
Speakers in performance spaces are concealed with three-dimensional art, and practice and performance rooms are flexible to allow students to change the space to suit the production, from theaters in the round to traditional spaces. Audio and lighting equipment will provide students interested in those aspects of performance to be ready to step into any venue as professionals on day one.
“It is something that is incredible,” Saviano said. “When I was a freshman, this building was just a hole in the ground, so seeing it come to life, I never thought I would see it happen. When I'm working in there, I feel like I'm actually a part of something. I'm not running around this campus doing a bunch of different things. I can see all my fellow artists contributing in one cohesive spot.”
The building has changed everything for the School of Theater and Dance, Black said.
“We have access to new technology we never had access to,” she said. “That's been truly a blessing in the times of the pandemic. We have access to more video equipment, which has been really great for teaching classes, and we're going to be streaming our productions this fall because we can't have live audiences.”
Performances, or links to performances, will be posted on the School of Theater and Dance's Facebook page.
