Watch now: Millikin celebrates opening of $29 million Center for Theatre and Dance

Features include a dance studio completely surrounded by glass which looks out over the quad and has “the best view on campus,” according to theater major Alex Saviano, who was at Saturday's event.

Speakers in performance spaces are concealed with three-dimensional art, and practice and performance rooms are flexible to allow students to change the space to suit the production, from theaters in the round to traditional spaces. Audio and lighting equipment will provide students interested in those aspects of performance to be ready to step into any venue as professionals on day one.

“It is something that is incredible,” Saviano said. “When I was a freshman, this building was just a hole in the ground, so seeing it come to life, I never thought I would see it happen. When I'm working in there, I feel like I'm actually a part of something. I'm not running around this campus doing a bunch of different things. I can see all my fellow artists contributing in one cohesive spot.”

The building has changed everything for the School of Theater and Dance, Black said.