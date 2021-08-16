Watch now: Millikin counts on student workers

DECATUR — Millikin President Jim Reynolds credits student workers, from resident assistants to tutors to mentors, with making the university run smoothly.

“These are the students that help us with new students and returning students,” Reynolds said. “They're the resident assistants in the residence halls, they work with students across campus. We're just really here to say 'thanks.' It's important to let them know how important they are. They're our first line of help for our students and they provide a lot of opportunity for us to know if we need to modify things. This is a lot of confidence, having these guys to help us out.”

Reynolds gave a dinner for those paraprofessionals ahead of Welcome Week, which begins today. Classes start Aug. 23.

"I'm so proud of all of you for the good work that you do," Reynolds said. "Our students need you, and we need you to be with them and give them all the care and kindness that you can." Everything they do, he added, has meaning and purpose and contributes to the success of Millikin as a university.

Paraprofessionals are students other students turn to for help with almost anything. Some of them earn money, some earn housing and meal credits.

“Each of these students represent one if not multiple roles of leadership on campus, and they're also a very vital part of helping both new students and the staff here at Millikin be successful,” said Carrie Pierson, senior director of the Center for Academic and Professional Performance. “These guys are the ones on the ground, so if something is great, they let us know that, and if there's an issue that arises, they let us know that, and together we come up with ways to intervene and come up with solutions to problems. We have to be flexible and pivot real quick.”

The paraprofessionals are mostly students who are planning careers in “helping” professions like social work, teaching or counseling, she said, so they're also gaining valuable experience. They have to spend a lot of time in training sessions before the start of the academic year, too, as well as be available for their fellow students.

But their first job, said resident assistant Felix Archer, is to be a student. No one expects them to neglect their own studies. It's a matter of time management to juggle it all, and they learn to be good at that. Archer, an accounting major, is a support instruction leader, who assists with tutoring and study sessions for students taking the tough classes.

Shelby Jones serves as a residential academic peer mentor, who helps first-year students adapt to the academic rigors of Millikin.

“So that may be getting them connected with a tutor, or the academic supports they need in the classroom,” she said. She plans to be a high school history teacher. The paraprofessionals go through an interview process as well as extra training. “I wanted to get into more leadership positions on campus,” she added. “I wanted to grow as a leader. I thought the academic side of things would help me prepare for my future career as a teacher.”

Jones' job requires her to live on campus, which means other students could come to her door at any hour of the day or night, which is the whole idea. She has a designated floor in the residence hall and those students know she's their person to go to.

Senior resident assistant Katie Yelaska plans a career in human services. Her job, she said, is “a resident assistant to the resident assistants.” She plans to be a social worker or counselor.

“The resident assistants have a group of students they're kind of in charge of, and for higher-level responses, we're the ones who handle that,” she said. “If they feel like they need extra support, we go through an extra week of training, so we kind of have an elevated level of experience that we can respond to those larger situations.”

The training includes first aid and mental health, academic support and financial issues.

Sara Upchurch, a criminal justice major with a minor in psychology, is building manager for the University Commons and a resident assistant. Her job is to schedule activities, meetings and events at the Commons and make sure everything runs smoothly.

International students can count on Ally Banks, senior student experience ambassador. “I've been helping the international students move in and feel they have an advocate and support system on campus,” she said. She oversees 30 ambassadors who pair up with international students and act as their mentor and help them adjust to living in a new country and being in college. She plans to be an elementary special education teacher.

Because of COVID-19, she said, the international students had to arrive early for soft quarantine, and the ambassadors have helped them get settled with those restrictions in place. During welcome week, every first-year student will be paired up with another student who will be available throughout the first semester to be their “first friend on campus.”

“It's definitely been a learning experience,” Banks said. “Helping coordinate when flights have been delayed and making sure, whatever time they get in, that they have a student who is present to help them.”

