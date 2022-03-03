Watch now: Millikin grads offer study guide podcast for nurse anesthetists

DECATUR — Janelle Rear listens to the Student Nurse Anesthesia podcast created by Millikin University graduates Tanner Hulin and Cole Dill “religiously.”

Rear is studying nurse anesthesia and has been working as an emergency room and intensive care nurse at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

“It's most important for me to get the highest level of education in my field,” she said of her decision to pursue nurse anesthetist training. Her degree will be doctor of nursing practice when she completes her studies.

Even though students are notoriously hard up for cash, the cost of subscribing to the podcast is reasonable and well worth it, she said, because it helps her so much.

The podcast began as informal conversations between Hulin and Dill during their first year of study, as a way to help each other review the material.

“It really started out in school while we were trying to prepare for tests,” said Hulin, who works in the Phoenix area now as a certified registered nurse anesthetist. “We were commuting to the hospital each day for our clinical, so Cole and I would call each other and just try to talk about topics. Then we got to finals and we thought it really would have been helpful if we had just recorded us talking about these topics when they were fresh in our minds. Now we were trying to go back and kind of relearn some of the things that you've forgotten over that semester time frame.”

The two young men began recording their conversations, for themselves, and classmates told them it would helpful for them, too, because they were spending a lot of time in their cars going from one place to another, and reviewing their studies this way would be a great use of that time.

“We thought, with a little more effort, we could turn this into a podcast,” Hulin said. “What we did was basically create a co-curriculum for anesthesia content, because we did it for every test we had. Initially it was just the people in our class that were listening to it.”

Now the podcast reaches all 50 states and 110 countries. Each episode is about 30 to 45 minutes, and subscribers can listen to recordings on specific topics by looking through the library. It's available on all the usual services like Apple and Spotify.

Both graduated in December 2021 and because they began when they were in their first year, by graduation it had taken off, Dill said.

“We used it as our study tool, but we also created the business while we were doing it,” Dill said. “We've gotten to the point now, that by the time we graduated, we'd already created this online library, as Tanner described it, for students to have access to. We're excited now because we're going to be submitting our material to the governing body for nurse anesthetists for continuing education credits, so we're moving into that side of things as well, to be able to offer our material not only to students, but to professionals as well.”

It wasn't until they'd been making the podcast for about a year that it occurred to them that they could create a business.

“We were just students going through this and (we thought) why would someone find value in it?” Dill said. “It turned out that the way that we talked through thing really spoke to people and helped them understand it and we started getting so many followers and listeners across the country that about 10 months into this, we looked at each other and said, 'Somehow we've got to find a way to make some money out of this,' if for nothing else, for the time that we were putting into this.”

There are two versions of the podcast: one for students and one for anyone else, with subscription fees. The regular version has about half the episodes, and the premium version offers all the episodes, plus content outlines and some other perks for premium subscribers.

“We were interested in doing this because the amount of time we were putting into it wasn't going to be feasible for us to keep doing this without some sort of income from it,” Hulin said.

It takes 20 to 25 hours a week to record and edit the podcast, and the two of them have some help from Hulin's wife, who pitches in on the social media side. They offer scholarships, too.

Karlee VanDeVelde, like Rear, was a practicing nurse prior to beginning her pursuit of nurse anesthetist training. Hulin and Dill were third-year students when she and Rear began their training and served as mentors to them, she said, and once she started listening to their podcast, she found that it was “super convenient” to listen to it while she walked her dogs or drove to class and helped cement the information into her memory.

“Taking care of the vulnerable ICU patients made me choose the (nurse) anesthesia route because I just want to make sure that we're taking care of those vulnerable patients, because there's nobody else to do it while they're asleep,” she said. “It's an honor.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.