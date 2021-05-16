Watch now: Millikin in-person ceremonies 'a blessing,' graduates say

Weglartz, a business administration major, said he felt "a sense of completion" upon graduation.

"Now that the pandemic's kind of lightening up, it's pretty nice but also weird to see how many people are out here, which is great," Weglartz said. "But it's been a real struggle; you have to be really versed in trying to take in and adapt."

The first commencement ceremony started at 9:30 a.m. and recognized graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, Tabor School of Business and graduates earning a master of business administration.

The second commencement started at 2:30 p.m. and recognized graduates from the College of Fine Arts and College of Professional Studies as well as graduates earning a master of science in nursing and doctor of nursing practice.

The commencement speaker in the morning was Randell Blackburn, chair of the Millikin Board of Trustees. In the afternoon, provost Jeffery Aper handled the responsibilities.

Collin Krakowiecki, one of four student speakers, said he wished "we had time for one more game of pool in the lounge, one more Winery burger, one more game UCB bingo," but acknowledged that graduation was for the better.