Watch now: Millikin in-person ceremonies 'a blessing,' graduates say

DECATUR — With Millikin University's 2020 graduation coinciding with a COVID-19-induced stay-at-home order, graduate Bernard Wilson missed his chance to walk across the stage and receive his diploma.
"Basically everything was just online," Wilson said. "And they just read our names off the screen. I mean, it was good to be around family around that time, but would it be more enjoyable hearing your name across the stage? Yes. So that's the moment that I would love to live for, but it's OK."
Though not completely making up for that missed rite of passage, Wilson was able to get the graduation experience Sunday through his girlfriend and friends, who walked across the stage as members of the Class of 2021.
"Even though I didn't get a chance to walk across the stage, it's a blessing to share that moment with these guys and then my girlfriend and most of my friends here at Millikin," Wilson said.
There were 376 degrees conferred Sunday between two ceremonies held at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center, with the majority of students participating in person just one year after the pandemic booted the annual event online.
And, despite initially announcing that the ceremony would be limited to graduates, faculty and ceremony participants, graduating students were allowed to bring up to two guests to the ceremony.
Everyone attending the ceremony was required to wear a face mask and either be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours.
The ceremony was livestreamed for those who were not able to attend.
"It's really exciting because I was concerned that my family wasn't going to be able to be here, and my mom and dad got to be here, which is really important," said Mackenzie Kiewitt, an environmental studies major. "I'm really glad that they ended up letting students have guests."
Kiewitt's boyfriend, Bobby Brake, concurred.
"It was big to do it in person," said Brake, a history major. "It just felt more real and with everybody here to celebrate; it was more meaningful."
Summing up their feelings upon graduation, Kiewitt said "exciting and bittersweet" while Brake went with "relieved."
Wilson, the 2020 graduate, was snapping pictures with friends Jackson Allen and TJ Weglartz following the morning ceremony.
Weglartz, a business administration major, said he felt "a sense of completion" upon graduation.
"Now that the pandemic's kind of lightening up, it's pretty nice but also weird to see how many people are out here, which is great," Weglartz said. "But it's been a real struggle; you have to be really versed in trying to take in and adapt."
The first commencement ceremony started at 9:30 a.m. and recognized graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, Tabor School of Business and graduates earning a master of business administration.
The second commencement started at 2:30 p.m. and recognized graduates from the College of Fine Arts and College of Professional Studies as well as graduates earning a master of science in nursing and doctor of nursing practice.
The commencement speaker in the morning was Randell Blackburn, chair of the Millikin Board of Trustees. In the afternoon, provost Jeffery Aper handled the responsibilities.
Collin Krakowiecki, one of four student speakers, said he wished "we had time for one more game of pool in the lounge, one more Winery burger, one more game UCB bingo," but acknowledged that graduation was for the better.
After all, "if we all just stayed here, none of you would be movie stars, wouldn't get to save the planet or have a semi-viral TikTok — you know, the important stuff," Krakowiecki reasoned. Krakowiecki said Millikin's students are the reason the university "has (that) feeling in the air that you can't describe."
"You can't go more than five minutes on this campus without running into someone you're elated to see," he said. "This is the only place on earth where getting stuck in an elevator with over 10 people is regarded as a positive experience. I'm going to miss the friendliness of campus. And I thank you all for making the last four years incredible."