Watch now: Millikin players share music careers with Maroa-Forsyth students

FORSYTH – William McClain laughed when a group of fifth-grade students at Maroa-Forsyth Grade School applauded his tuning and warm-up on Friday morning.

McClain, music director of the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, was visiting the school with three Millikin students who play in the orchestra to talk about music careers.

“How many of you have gym class today?” he asked. “You know how you do stretches and warm up?” When the students nodded, he said, “That's what I was doing, warming up my fingers.”

Vocal music teacher Christine Smith received a grant from the Decatur Area Arts Council to have McClain and the three Millikin students visit the school on Friday. The musicians talked about their instruments and what careers they're preparing for, and each played a bit for the students.

Recommended for you…

Smith plays oboe and English horn in the symphony and wanted her students at Maroa-Forsyth to meet McClain and the older students to realize careers in music are an option.

“I asked if he could bring some Millikin students because I know that since they're closer in age (to her students), they're usually very interesting to these students,” she said.

“I'm passionate about the education of the next generation of students and musicians,” McClain said. “I think it's just a wonderful opportunity to show them a little bit about what a conductor does and tell them about the different instruments, and it's also a really special treat because we have our Millikin students with us, and many of these students are training to be teachers themselves. They're all great performers in their own right, so it's a really wonderful collaboration and honestly, I love kids. I love working with the students. They're so full of energy and it's a wonderful opportunity to get them excited about music early.”

Many of the children have just begun band this year for the first time, and were anxious to tell McClain about the instrument they're learning to play. Even behind the mask he was wearing, his smile as the kids' enthusiasm spilled out was obvious.

Grace Portz, a senior at Millikin, brought her trumpet along. She told the students she's majoring in music education and plans to be a teacher, and that required her to learn a little about every instrument in the band.

“I can play almost all the band instruments, but not as well as the ones I've studied,” she said. She began learning violin in seventh grade, trumpet in eighth grade and piano as a senior in high school.

One of the children asked about the bell cover on her trumpet, and she explained that musicians who play instruments with bells, like the trumpet, use the cover because of COVID concerns. The cover is like a mask for the instrument and contains any germs that might escape with the breath that goes through the instrument as they play, but has little effect on the music's sound.

Adrian Sanchez Rodriguez, a junior at Millikin, and Elyse Morehead, a senior, both play violin and played two duets for the students. Morehead plans to teach, but private lessons rather than in a school, and to play in a symphony orchestra professionally after college.

“I love playing in a large group, so I wanted to keep doing that, because you get to play the best music,” she said.

Encouraging youngsters to pursue music is important, Rodriguez said.

“I think it's really great to spread the music of Decatur and Millikin, really everywhere,” Rodriguez said. “I think it's a great opportunity to spread the music, spread our knowledge and invite more people into this field.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.