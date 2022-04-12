 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION

Watch now: Millikin students go back to high school

Millikin University Drama Department students interact with Eisenhower High School students on Tuesday in the school's auditorium. 

DECATUR — Eisenhower High School freshman Bricen Rodgers spent his first hour of school on Tuesday watching a live performance of “Romeo and Juliet,” not far from his classroom.

“It’s a nice little break from class,” he said. “But honestly, I think 'Romeo and Juliet' is honestly pretty cool, and I like watching plays.”

On Tuesday, Rodgers and his classmates got a glimpse of live theater with a visit from the Millikin University Drama Department.

English teacher Ann Denoyer talks with the students on Tuesday in the auditorium at Eisenhower High School. The Millikin University Drama Department presented performances of "Romeo and Juliet" to several classes, and talked with students about costume design, set build and design, and vocations involved in the theater.

Maya Saib, a Millikin sophomore, was on stage playing various roles in the famous William Shakespeare play. As a swing, she and the other actors have to know the parts of several characters, just in case the lead actors can’t perform.

With all of the knowledge they have about “Romeo and Juliet,” the actors do not get to perform their parts. “So this is really exciting for us,” Saib said.

The cast of four were on the high school auditorium stage throughout the day, with a short lunch break. Approximately 20 classes, including theater, creative writing and English, watched the short snippets of the play.

English teacher Ann Denoyer brought her class to the performance so they can learn firsthand about the arts she is teaching.

“We initially wanted to go see 'Romeo and Juliet' at Millikin,” she said. “Then we decided to ask them if they could come here, because of COVID and logistics. And we were blessed that they’re here.”

Millikin Junior Ramsey Folkerts performs Tuesday.

The Millikin students were eager to be a part of Tuesday's classroom as well.

“We haven’t really gotten to perform very much, because we’re swings, or understudying all the roles,” Saib said.

Saib and the other actors are also members of Shakespeare Corrected, a Millikin program bringing theater to various organizations and stages in the community. The performances at the local high school were an example of what they do.

Denoyer’s English classes have been studying “Romeo and Juliet” as well as sonnets and Elizabethian dramas. Other English classes have studied creative writing and other works by William Shakespeare, such as “Macbeth.”

Millikin students Ethan Cerros, left, Ramsey Folkerts perform on Tuesday in the auditorium at Eisenhower.

The instructors want their classes to experience another form of art, Denoyer said. “A lot of these kids do not get to see actual performances,” she said.

The high school students had the opportunity to ask questions about careers in the theater and acting, “and see that passion that these young people can bring to them,” Denoyer said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

