Watch now: Millikin students help future musicals come to life

DECATUR — The future of musicals may have its beginnings at Millikin University.

Millikin seniors Hannah Jackson, Audrey Button and Paul Cushman are members of the New Musicals Workshop immersion course.

“They came in with a concept for a new musical,” Jackson said. “For talking with us and interacting with us, and hearing how we sing and how we act, they continued with that concept of the musical.”

The group’s contributions would often alter the performances. “We would come in the next day, put it together and put it on its feet,” Jackson said. “They would see their art come to life.”

The writers arrived in pairs, creating two separate productions. Gwinn and Chary recently returned to New York after working through their production. Ferrera and Webster began working with the students on Tuesday to create another musical.

Lori Bales, School of Theatre and Dance professor, began the program in 2007. “We were one of maybe two colleges and universities doing this,” she said. “A lot of them do it now. It’s very popular.”

The instruction earns the students a professional credit, according to Bales. “It can stay on their resumes,” she said.

The program was built slowly. Bales and Millikin professor Keven Long introduced up-and-coming playwrights to the talented students. For a writer to find the same level of talent, and have them test their play, the process can be expensive. “But not here,” Bales said. “We can set it up. They don’t have to pay them equity. It’s a really good deal for the writers.”

Webster and Ferrera have worked with Millikin in the past. “Millikin has sort of been a home away from home for me in a development sense,” Webster said. “I trust their program and their students with my material, even in the earliest of states, like this week.”

Webster said he has hopes for the work accomplished through the workshops.

“I want the musical to be a creative and fun experience for all the actors and tech crews that get to work on it,” he said. “My second hope is that at the end of the development period, we partner with a licensing company to get this show out into the world.”

The process is typical for an actor preparing for a production. “We get thrown a piece, we learn our vocal parts, and we sing it,” Jackson said. “Everything that theater musical performers have to do on a regular basis.”

According to the students, the process isn’t necessarily designed to showcase their skills, but to help the writers see their vision.

“It’s really interesting learning how to work as an ensemble with this material you’ve never seen before in your life and some of it that hasn’t existed even for 24 hours,” Button said.

The professional writing teams have established themselves in the business through similar workshops throughout the country. “They appreciate our help,” Jackson said. “The artists can fully see their vision.”

The process of rejecting a musical number can be exciting for the students as well. “Getting a song out, being able to get rid of it, and going on from there, it’s a great opportunity,” Button said.

“It’s much better to find out you don’t like the song now, than it is when someone’s dropped $200,000 on a workshop,” Cushman said.

To be a member of the class, students must audition. They must also have musical skills. “So that when you get a piece of a song, and you have to learn it the night of, you can be prepared,” Jackson said.

The hope is the production will make its way onto a stage, including a Millikin stage.

“You never know where these things are going to end up,” Button said.

