Watch now: Millikin to offer online RN to BSN program in fall 2022

DECATUR – Brianne Wren has wanted to be a nurse since she was a child.

Now a senior at Millikin University, Wren will graduate with a bachelor of science in nursing and wants to be an emergency room nurse.

“What actually got me into wanting to be a nurse was when my grandfather got sick,” Wren said. “He had cancer. I thought I wanted to do oncology, but I realized that the emergency room gives me all aspects of life, from birth to end of life and for me, the emergency room gives me the opportunity to pursue that path.”

A bachelor's degree in nursing also is a necessary first step should she choose to pursue higher degrees and greater responsibility during her career.

For nurses who are already working and want to pursue a bachelor's degree, Millikin has created an online RN to BSN program that will allow them to complete their bachelor's degree part-time in five semesters or full time in three semesters, with eight-week courses and two in-person clinical projects that can be arranged to take place at their own workplace for maximum convenience.

“We've had an RN to BSN program for years,” said Pam Lindsey, dean of the college of professional studies and interim director of the School of Nursing at Millikin. “It started as an in-person evening program, offered in the evenings through what used to be known as our PACE Program. Several years ago, we transitioned it to an online format but we still were offering it more in a traditional 16-week format. There's a lot of RN to BSN programs out there that are online. There's a lot of competition especially with a lot of large, for-profit schools.”

In the last year, the faculty looked at Millikin's own program and other institutions' programs and course offerings.

“We really focused on trying to make it very achievable and manageable for the working RN,” said Teresa Gulley, undergraduate chair of the School of Nursing. “These are working nurses who are going back to school and it's a little bit different population.”

The biggest need for those working nurses, she said, was eight-week courses that they could do one at a time. The core nursing courses add up to 33 credit hours at a cost of $11,979, which she said is a competitive price. Because it's online, nurses can do their school work at any hour of the day or night depending on their work schedule.

Some general education courses might be needed as well, to satisfy the other requirements for a bachelor's degree, depending on what the nurses have already taken.

“We really are working with each student to meet those (requirements) and make it as manageable as possible,” Gulley said. “We're very excited to be able offer this modified format and jump off to a fresh start.”

A bachelor's degree will allow the nurses to advance in their careers, and hold leadership positions that aren't possible with an associate's degree, as well as pursue other certification such as nurse anesthetist, master's in nursing practice or doctorate.

The program will begin in the fall and students can choose start dates in fall, spring or summer. Students with a state, nationally-approved associate degree or diploma from nursing schools and a registered professional nurse license in the State of Illinois can contact Marianne Taylor, mgtaylor@millikin.edu or call (217) 420-6771 to get the application process started, or visit millikin.edu/rn-bsn for more information.

