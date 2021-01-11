Watch now: Millikin University begins on-campus COVID-19 saliva tests

DECATUR — Millikin University's basketball team is really looking forward to playing some actual games, and new saliva-based COVID-19 testing which started at the university on Monday will help make that possible.

“We've been practicing since October and haven't played any games,” said Calvin Fisher, a junior from Monticello. He was the first Millikin student in line for the new test.

The tests will be available 8 a.m. to noon daily in Dolson Hall, said Raphaella Prange, vice president of student affairs and student development. It's a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in partnership with SHIELD Illinois.

The test, developed at the University of Illinois, is awaiting U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval and the cost is significantly lower than other COVID-19 tests. It can also be administered by those without extensive medical training.