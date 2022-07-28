Watch now: Millikin University builds chemistry with campers

DECATUR — Isabella Stringer, 12, is a student at Johns Hill Magnet School, but she spent the week as a college student conducting experiments.

“We don’t have that many big experiments,” she said about her school's science classes. “The most chemistry we really got into this year was just mixing colors.”

Isabella and other campers learned more about science labs while attending the annual Chemistry and Biochemistry Camp this week at Millikin University.

Millikin University Associate Professor of Chemistry Anne Rodriguez provided instruction for the campers, who traveled from as far away as Pana to attend.

“The goal of the camp is to maximize their exposure to chemistry and biochemistry with as many experiments as we can do in the time,” she said. “They get a little touch of college, but at their level.”

The campers were in the Millikin laboratory facilities from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. After a special dinner, they presented their experiments and findings to their families Thursday evening.

Youth ranging in experience, from junior high to incoming college freshmen, were invited to the camp. The invitation was open to anyone in the age category; however, only girls attended this year’s camp. “We ended up with all women,” Rodriquez said.

The instructor credits the parents for introducing their daughters to the science camp. “Girls and young women need and benefit a lot from hands-on exposure to the sciences,” Rodriguez said. “We have to give them the experience. We’re banking on the future.”

The week’s lessons consisted of safety, tracking their progress, collecting data, and learning about the equipment. “And how you use these things,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of them don’t know, because their high schools don’t have them.”

According to Rodriguez, the campers began the week nervous about the camp. “But now they’re doing their own experiments, in just four days,” she said. “They did as well in their Acid-based titrations as some of our first year students do.”

The campers were allowed to select their own projects. Central A&M eighth grader Sarah Sanders chose to present her project on thin-layer chromatography on over-the-counter medicine. “Seeing what’s in all of the medicines,” she said in a brief description. “Even though you can look at the back of the bottle, this is cooler.”

Sarah doesn’t perform many science experiments at her school. “It’s more earth science,” she said. “We don’t really do much chemistry stuff.”

Although the campers spent much of the day learning about chemistry, they said they appreciated the time spent working on their projects. “It’s nice and long. That’s how we were able to get so many experiments,” Sarah said. “We’ve done about 18 different projects.”

The middle schooler admits she changes her career goals depending on what situations she is going through at the time. “I had a huge forensics phase,” she said. “This, in my opinion, is more fun.”