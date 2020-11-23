Watch now: Millikin University offers special education endorsement path to teachers

DECATUR – The teacher shortage has been an issue for years.
The most acute areas are in special education and English as a second language. To help alleviate that shortage, Millikin University is offering a one-semester, four-course program to help licensed teachers earn a special education endorsement.
“This is a program that we are offering for currently practicing teachers and if they're not practicing, they must possess their initial teaching license to pursue the special education endorsement promotion,” said Pamela Barnes, director of Millikin's School of Education. “This is something that I think is needed throughout the state of Illinois. There's a shortage of special education prepared teachers, so this is a way that Millikin can help solve that by approaching those teachers that are already practicing and giving them an opportunity to add on an endorsement called the LBS1.”
That means Learning Behavior Specialist, Barnes said, and will provide credentials for teachers to work with students up to age 21, thanks to a recent change in policy by the Illinois State Board of Education. Most districts hire in the spring for the following fall, and teachers who are taking the coursework will be able to apply for those jobs for the 2021-22 school year.
“In essence, we're offering an opportunity for teachers to complete the program and add the special education endorsement to their license before the fall of 2021,” Barnes said.
The four courses begin with an online course during Millikin's winter immersion program, followed by two courses in the spring, where the teachers can take two classes back-to-back, and finish with either a shortened course at the end of the spring semester or as a summer immersion course to complete the endorsement. Barnes said she hopes 30 to 40 teachers will sign up.
“If a general education teacher would like to have a different educational experience, consider special education,” said Kathy Horath, executive director of Macon-Piatt Special Education. “Very often, special education teachers manage a smaller caseload than a general education teacher does. The work is very different, and each day is different than the last day, depending on the level of support a student needs and the schedule of supports offered to each student by the day. A special education teacher is often regarded as an expert of figuring out new ways to teach a concept, and also of ways to modify (customize) curriculum for the students who require this. Special education teachers become close with their students, and they go above and beyond to ensure their students make adequate progress on their (individualized education program) goals. It's a very rewarding position.”
At present, Macon-Piatt Special Education has four vacant positions, and Decatur Public Schools has 14 vacant special education positions, Horath said. Teachers in the field are sorely needed.
Even if teachers don't want to apply for special education positions right away, the added endorsement will be there for the future. The more endorsements, the more jobs are open to a teacher.
Teachers who are interested should apply soon, and acquire their transcript if they did not graduate from Millikin. Teachers trained at Millikin have already taken one of the courses required and will only need the other three, and teachers trained elsewhere might have an equivalent of that course, which the registrar can determine by looking at the transcript.
A few scholarships are also available, Barnes said.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
