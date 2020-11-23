Watch now: Millikin University offers special education endorsement path to teachers

The four courses begin with an online course during Millikin's winter immersion program, followed by two courses in the spring, where the teachers can take two classes back-to-back, and finish with either a shortened course at the end of the spring semester or as a summer immersion course to complete the endorsement. Barnes said she hopes 30 to 40 teachers will sign up.

“If a general education teacher would like to have a different educational experience, consider special education,” said Kathy Horath, executive director of Macon-Piatt Special Education. “Very often, special education teachers manage a smaller caseload than a general education teacher does. The work is very different, and each day is different than the last day, depending on the level of support a student needs and the schedule of supports offered to each student by the day. A special education teacher is often regarded as an expert of figuring out new ways to teach a concept, and also of ways to modify (customize) curriculum for the students who require this. Special education teachers become close with their students, and they go above and beyond to ensure their students make adequate progress on their (individualized education program) goals. It's a very rewarding position.”