Watch now: Millikin University president optimistic about the institution's future

The first goal of the university's developing strategic plan ties into that return to normalcy: to invigorate community stewardship.

“I want Millikin to be a much better partner than we have been recently,” Reynolds said in his State of the University address on Wednesday, given during a campus open house. “Again, I think the pandemic caused us to focus inward, but I think it's time for us now to reinvigorate our relationships in Decatur and Macon County.”

Reynolds, a Decatur native, returned to his hometown to assume leadership at Millikin and told his audience that he is pleased and proud to be back. The university's future will not be “big explosions” of forward progress, he said, but small steps, always moving forward. The partnerships with Richland Community College, Decatur Public Schools, local business and community organizations will be strengthened and expanded in coming weeks and months.

“All of us are trying to do the same thing,” Reynolds said. “And that's trying to raise the educational attainment and workforce readiness of the citizens of Decatur and Macon County, lots of community outreach.”

And while Millikin would welcome more students, the university has 2,000 enrolled this semester and came through the pandemic pretty well.

“There's a different spirit on campus with the students, faculty and staff,” Reynolds said. “Our enrollment is fine. We could use more students, like any other institution. The demographics in the Midwest aren't great. But we've held our own and I've been really proud of the work that we've been able to accomplish under really difficult conditions. We're in good shape. Our enrollment is stable. It needs to grow a little bit and I think we have a great opportunity to do that.”

“We are Decatur's university and Decatur is Millikin's city,” he said.

Future plans for which fundraising is already underway include a nursing simulation lab to be added to the West Towne Center on Oakland Avenue at a cost of $4 million. The lab will help expand the university's ability to train nursing students, with state-of-the-art mannequins for them to use that breathe and react much like humans, offices and classroom spaces. The university has already raised $2.5 million toward that goal.

Another addition will be a new athletic center, with expanded locker rooms, weight rooms, training rooms and team meeting rooms. When Griswold Center was built, Reynolds said, Millikin had six teams, all male. Now there are 22 teams, both male and female, and a greatly expanded athletic program that also includes intramural sports. The cost for that will be $6.7 million, with $5.2 million raised so far.

“I didn't bring you here to ask for money,” Reynolds quipped to the audience, “but if you have any gaps in your philanthropy plans ...”

The return to normalcy is also welcome from the students' point of view. Jayden Trostle, a MacArthur High School graduate who described himself as a “gap year freshman,” said the Millikin-Decatur Symphony struggled during the pandemic but is fully staffed with musicians this fall, including a student viola player and Trostle, on bass.

“The talent is incredible to see,” Trostle said. “The symphony used to be a big deal and it will be again.”

Delaney Balmer, also a freshman from Peotone, is studying to be a secondary math teacher.

“I got a good scholarship,” she said. “And it's a small school, and I like how the professors actually know us. It's pretty good. All my teachers seem pretty nice and I've already met a good group of friends, so that's nice.”