Watch now: Millikin University receives $2 million in Community Program Funding for nursing lab

DECATUR — Millikin University's planned nursing simulation lab got a $2 million boost on Wednesday.

“We will fight like heck in Washington over spending,” the Taylorville Republican said. “And I will work, in my partisan way, to make sure to reduce the overall spending levels. But I am very happy that we are able to implement, which is less than 1 percent of the entire federal budget, congressionally directed spending, because it allows somebody like me to talk to our local community leaders and find out what's important to them and bring those tax dollars back to our communities.”

With a national nursing shortage, Davis said, it's critical to provide institutions not only with the facilities that allow training of student nurses to be ready to go to work, but the faculty who can teach those students. Davis' wife, Shannon, is a retired nurse educator and former practicing nurse, and one of his sons is training to be a nurse.

Davis is wrapping up his fifth term representing Central Illinois in Congress. He was defeated in the June primary by U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, a Republican from Oakland, who opted to challenge Davis in newly drawn 15th Congressional District.

“We're very excited about this project,” said Millikin President Jim Reynolds. “We're very thankful for Congressman Davis and his staff and really thankful to my colleagues in the nursing staff for their good work, and very appreciative to be here today and able to celebrate this with all of you.”

Provost Mary Black said the School of Nursing shares space in the Leighty-Tabor Science Building with the science classes at present, and offices for faculty and staff are spread all over the campus. When the West Town Square project is complete, it will be the location of health assessment labs and nursing simulation, and faculty offices. The space will allow faculty, students and staff to be together.

“We have four rooms for simulation,” said Elizabeth Gephart, interim director of the School of Nursing. “We have an adult simulator where they can learn basic skills and learn to care for adults and also children, because we have a pediatric simulator as well.”

The simulators, which are robotic patients that can be programmed to present with symptoms of a variety of illnesses and can breathe, blink and react to students' care, will give the student nurses a chance to learn hands-on patient care under the watchful eyes of their professors. The faculty can sit in a control room and adjust the sims to have sudden medical emergencies, as well, Gephart said, such as a cardiac event, which could happen in a real-life situation, and high-risk conditions that come up rarely in real life.

“This is a chance to really explore those things in greater depth,” she said. “Plus we have a health assessment lab in this building, where we can work with basic skills as well for our beginning students.”

Phase II will include more offices on the second floor of the building to bring the administrative staff together, and Phase III will be across the street with more nursing classrooms and the rest of the offices.

Davis also visited Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello on Wednesday to present them with a Community Project Funding grant for $215,000, which will purchase a back-up power supply.

When a traffic accident damaged a utility pole and cut power to the building recently, Davis said, the staff had to stage an emergency evacuation of patients who could not withstand the heat.

“That's wrong,” Davis said. “They should have access to back-up power that powers their entire facility, not just portions of it. That's why we were glad to invest $215,000 to give them the back-up power source that they need to power that facility whether it's a car accident, a natural disaster, a storm or bad policies set in places like Springfield, that discourage energy exploration and encourage rolling brownouts in the future.”