Watch now: Millikin University student nurses gain unique experience during pandemic

“They know how to use different kinds of needles, how to give injections, what to watch for, and they got to live history,” she said. “They're really pleased to give back to the community and it's been wonderful to work with them. They're so happy to be here, and we don't always see that. Any one of them could help organize a clinic now. Even though they didn't see patients, they've done community work, just a different style. So I'm confident they could go out and set up a clinic and help run it and know what they would need to do.”