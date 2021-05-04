Watch now: Millikin University student nurses gain unique experience during pandemic

DECATUR — Evan Patterson jokes that he's given so many intramuscular injections this year that he could do it in his sleep.
Patterson, a senior nursing student at Millikin University, spent his Tuesday giving even more of those injections at the university during an on-campus clinic in cooperation with the Macon County Health Department and Walgreens. Students administered the vaccines – the first Moderna vaccine in the morning, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the afternoon – as part of their clinical experience in their last semester.
Representatives from the Macon County Health Department were on hand to help those who received the Moderna vaccine plan how to schedule their second dose, which they can do at the health department or at Walgreens. The clinic provided about 350 doses altogether.
With the COVID-19 pandemic underway, a lot of the usual clinical experiences that student nurses would normally have were closed to them, such as home visits. The immunization clinics provided clinical experience and a service to the community at the same time.
“I came to Millikin undecided,” Patterson said. “My first year, I was deciding what I wanted to do and I knew I wanted something to do with medical, and Millikin has a great nursing program. It was recommended to me because I didn't know exactly what I wanted to do. There's a lot of flexibility, a lot of different avenues you can go, and a lot of stuff you can do post-graduation, further schooling, I mean.”
Patterson, a native of Auburn, already has a job lined up at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where he will work in the cardiac step-down unit, after which he hopes to move to the intensive care unit and eventually go back to school for anesthesiology.
Kate Rukujzo of Plainfield chose nursing because she enjoys building relationships with people.
“I think it's cool to get to know people while you're taking care of them at the same time, so I get the best of both worlds with that,” she said.
Her hope is to work in pediatrics because she likes to “get goofy” with kids, and she knows that they're going to be frightened and uneasy in a hospital, so helping them feel better emotionally as well as physically is important to her.
“I like to bring in the joy for them because I know it's a difficult spot for them to be in as kids, and they're sick and it brings in a light for me,” she said. “I'm making their day better.”
Nursing school during a pandemic has taught her adaptation and time management, both skills she will need as a professional, plus the vaccine clinics have made her feel she's contributing already.
“It's kind of cool because you get to make a difference in the world, and giving the vaccines is a huge thing throughout the pandemic,” she said. “And we get to educate people and let them know about the pros and cons, and kind of show them a different light of the pandemic.”
Professor Julie Auton estimates the students have vaccinated thousands of community members this semester as the students have manned clinics and at the end of the semester, holding a clinic on campus to vaccinate their peers and faculty is the culmination.
“It's taught them leadership and independence,” she said.
Professor Jamie Nickell said she'd been talking to students during the clinic about how different things have been during the pandemic. Students might not have had a “normal” clinical experience, but what they've learned is just as important.
“When they told us we could do these community clinics, we were pretty excited,” she said. “We took two student groups to the health department during this time and I usually only take one.”
Students have worked clinics at Richland Community College, also, Nickell said.
“They know how to use different kinds of needles, how to give injections, what to watch for, and they got to live history,” she said. “They're really pleased to give back to the community and it's been wonderful to work with them. They're so happy to be here, and we don't always see that. Any one of them could help organize a clinic now. Even though they didn't see patients, they've done community work, just a different style. So I'm confident they could go out and set up a clinic and help run it and know what they would need to do.”
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter