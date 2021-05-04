 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Millikin University student nurses gain unique experience during pandemic
0 comments
alert featured

Watch now: Millikin University student nurses gain unique experience during pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Evan Patterson jokes that he's given so many intramuscular injections this year that he could do it in his sleep.

Patterson, a senior nursing student at Millikin University, spent his Tuesday giving even more of those injections at the university during an on-campus clinic in cooperation with the Macon County Health Department and Walgreens. Students administered the vaccines – the first Moderna vaccine in the morning, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the afternoon – as part of their clinical experience in their last semester.

Shots 1 -5-421.JPG

There were two clinics Tuesday at Millikin. One distributed the Moderna vaccine and the second provided the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Representatives from the Macon County Health Department were on hand to help those who received the Moderna vaccine plan how to schedule their second dose, which they can do at the health department or at Walgreens. The clinic provided about 350 doses altogether.

With the COVID-19 pandemic underway, a lot of the usual clinical experiences that student nurses would normally have were closed to them, such as home visits. The immunization clinics provided clinical experience and a service to the community at the same time.

Alt_Haley 1 050421.JPG

Senior nursing student Haley Alt prepares a shot to Cherissa Kaze on Tuesday during a COVID vaccine clinic for students and staff at Millikin University. The student nurses gave the shots as part of their last-semester clinical experience. Visit herald-review.com to see a video about the student nurses.

“I came to Millikin undecided,” Patterson said. “My first year, I was deciding what I wanted to do and I knew I wanted something to do with medical, and Millikin has a great nursing program. It was recommended to me because I didn't know exactly what I wanted to do. There's a lot of flexibility, a lot of different avenues you can go, and a lot of stuff you can do post-graduation, further schooling, I mean.”

Patterson, a native of Auburn, already has a job lined up at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where he will work in the cardiac step-down unit, after which he hopes to move to the intensive care unit and eventually go back to school for anesthesiology.

Kate Rukujzo of Plainfield chose nursing because she enjoys building relationships with people.

“I think it's cool to get to know people while you're taking care of them at the same time, so I get the best of both worlds with that,” she said.

Her hope is to work in pediatrics because she likes to “get goofy” with kids, and she knows that they're going to be frightened and uneasy in a hospital, so helping them feel better emotionally as well as physically is important to her.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I like to bring in the joy for them because I know it's a difficult spot for them to be in as kids, and they're sick and it brings in a light for me,” she said. “I'm making their day better.”

Bulano_Antoinette 1 050421.JPG

Senior nursing student Antoinette Bulano gives the shot to junior Brandt Williamson on Tuesday during a COVID vaccine clinic for students and staff at Millikin University. The student nurses gave the shots as part of their last-semester clinical experience. Visit herald-review.com to see a video about the student nurses.

Nursing school during a pandemic has taught her adaptation and time management, both skills she will need as a professional, plus the vaccine clinics have made her feel she's contributing already.

“It's kind of cool because you get to make a difference in the world, and giving the vaccines is a huge thing throughout the pandemic,” she said. “And we get to educate people and let them know about the pros and cons, and kind of show them a different light of the pandemic.”

Professor Julie Auton estimates the students have vaccinated thousands of community members this semester as the students have manned clinics and at the end of the semester, holding a clinic on campus to vaccinate their peers and faculty is the culmination.

“It's taught them leadership and independence,” she said.

Professor Jamie Nickell said she'd been talking to students during the clinic about how different things have been during the pandemic. Students might not have had a “normal” clinical experience, but what they've learned is just as important.

Staub_Lizzy 050421.JPG

Senior nursing student Lizzy Staub, left, directs Cherissa Kaze on what to do after receiving a shot from Haley Alt.

“When they told us we could do these community clinics, we were pretty excited,” she said. “We took two student groups to the health department during this time and I usually only take one.”

Students have worked clinics at Richland Community College, also, Nickell said.

“They know how to use different kinds of needles, how to give injections, what to watch for, and they got to live history,” she said. “They're really pleased to give back to the community and it's been wonderful to work with them. They're so happy to be here, and we don't always see that. Any one of them could help organize a clinic now. Even though they didn't see patients, they've done community work, just a different style. So I'm confident they could go out and set up a clinic and help run it and know what they would need to do.”

7 of Decatur's most historic homes

Here are seven photos of some Decatur homes found in our archives.

1 of 7

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC business owner reflects on Brown shooting

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top 10 highest-paid Decatur school employees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News