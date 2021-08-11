watch now: Millikin University's EDGE program helps students get off on the right foot

DECATUR — Anna Wegrzyn is not sure why she was chosen to participate in Millikin University's EDGE (Excellence Developed through Growth and Experience) Program, but is finding it a big help in her adjustment to college life.

“I took couple of gap years,” said Wegrzyn, who plans to major in film production. “It's helped me get back into the swing of things. The first day was kind of stressful just because there was so much (to absorb) but it's pretty good now.”

EDGE is offered to freshmen students who are first-generation college students or whose situation might otherwise make the adjustment to college a little more difficult, and provides them with mentors who can show them the ropes, answer their questions, point them to services on campus like tutoring, and be available to be their friend during those first months of their college life.

“I'm just trying to get everything started early, because I'm a first-generation (college student),” said Dailen Loveless. His questions are mostly related to time management and how things work on campus, he said.

EDGE students come to campus early, before classes begin, and take some courses on good study habits, get to know each other, tour the campus so they know where everything is, and get settled. Many of the mentors went through the EDGE program themselves and they remember the questions they had.

“They'll take some classes to prepare for college, and we'll make sure they're taking part in study tables and doing stuff to prepare a little better,” said head mentor Kari Roemer, a senior nursing student. “I help them out if they're struggling and make sure everything's going OK and that they're feeling OK, mentally, academically, and every way.”

Her advice to those students is to do the best they can and not let themselves get overwhelmed. Many of them, she said, are shy about asking for help, and their mentors' role is to assure them that every student on campus has needed help with something. They're not alone.

Mentor Ashley Estrada makes sure that her mentees know that they can call her at any time of the day or night if they need something.

“My phone is open 24/7,” she said. The first year of college can be tough, and having that friend who's already been through it makes a world of difference, she added.

Patrick Cooper is a football player, and he said it's easy for the athletes, in particular, to get so focused on sports that they neglect their studies, or they don't know how to manage their time. The EDGE program helped him learn those skills when he was a freshman, and he wanted to pass that on to others.

Future teacher Linnea Nordstrom was not an EDGE student when she was a freshman.

“Because I am going into the field of education, it seemed like a really good thing for me to get involved in,” she said. “It's a really good chance for me to help students and build those relationships and be a support system for them to get them to where they need to be.”

Next year, Gary Cecil will take over the program from Carrie Pierson, who has overseen it for several years. His main focus now, as a student success coach, is finding students who need a little extra help and support and making sure they have it.

“They come to me for help on a paper, on how to talk to professors, they may not understand some things and need tutors,” he said. “I direct them to how they can find those resources. I'm also available to talk about anything outside of school that may be affecting them, whether that's their personal life or the transition into college from high school and just things along those lines.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.