Watch now: Millikin's African international students support each other

DECATUR — Some questions are to be expected.

But some hurt.

“People ask me if I've ever killed a lion,” said Cherissa Kaze, a junior pre-med student at Millikin University who hails from Burundi. “Sometimes I want to say 'yes' to see if that impresses them.”

Some American Black students are resentful, said Bella Ingabire, a junior business management major who is also from Burundi, and say things to them like “You sold us (into slavery).”

Of Millikin's 108 international students, who come from 30 countries around the world, 30 of them are from African countries. Most of them speak three or four languages fluently. Their homes are in cities, and yes, they have cars and TV and life is much the same there as it is here in many ways.

At home, they speak French most, though each also has a native language, different depending on what part of Africa they're from, and all can speak English, though they learned a more formal, British style of English in school than they hear around them at Millikin.

Students learn English there the way students learn another language here, without a lot of opportunity to converse with a native speaker. When she arrived, said senior Corumba Niasse, from Senegal, she could communicate and understand, and it wasn't as hard as she had feared.

A lot of the questions the students encounter from their American classmates are the same kind of questions you ask anyone you're getting to know, Kaze said.

“We also also ask them questions, when we find something different from what we are used to,” Ingabire said.

“Also for us, there is a lot of stuff that we find new,” Kaze said. “Sometimes we are lost, so we ask them questions, like 'So things work like that?' and we are also getting something.”

One thing that they've all noticed is that friends aren't as affectionate in the United States. At home, said Kentina Ishimwe, who is Kaze's sister, friends typically greet each other with hugs and even kisses. It would be considered impolite and odd to just say “hi” or wave from across a room.

And families are especially affectionate, said Chris Barambona.

“My parents always kiss me goodnight,” he said. “Even now (as an adult).” Tapping his cheek to illustrate, he added, “I wondered, who's going to kiss me goodnight (while I'm away from home)?” He laughed, and so did the other international students, but they also nodded in agreement.

Because her sister and a couple of friends were already at Millikin, Ishimwe said, it made the institution an easy choice.

“I'd rather come here where I already know people, than go into a completely different environment,” she said.

“We have an opportunity to get a better education, compared to back home,” said Anny Itonde, “and we have more opportunities to study what you really want and for the first time to learn about new cultures, to meet new people, to travel at the same time and it's pretty interesting. At first, you get scared because it's your first time going far from home. I don't know about anybody else, but for me it's the first time going far from home, and you're going to study in English, which is not my first language, neither is it my second language.”

Barambona agreed and said the style of learning is also different at Millikin.

“You're not just going to hear a lecture and take notes and go home and put it in your mind and go back to school and put it on a paper,” he said. “You're going to study and put it into practice, which is different from home, and which I really appreciate.”

