Watch now: Millikin's Black Student Union provides on-campus 'family'

DECATUR — Black Student Union President Eva Anthony describes the Black Student Union as an “outlet” for the Black and African-American students and faculty on Millikin University's campus.
“We're not limited to just the Black and African-American community,” said Anthony, a senior. “Anyone can join and participate in our events. We focus on social justice issues and kind of offer that outlet to the Black community.”
The Black Student Union is the oldest minority organization at Millikin, founded in 1969 as For Soul Only.
“We think it's important for (faculty) to know that they also have support on campus, that they are appreciated,” said Oluwafunke Odufuwa, a junior.
As students of color on a predominantly white campus, having a place and a community of their own helps the Black students feel more at home.
They hold events throughout the year, though this year the COVID-19 pandemic meant that a lot of those events had to be smaller or virtual. They have BSU Week in the fall, “social expressions,” which is an open-mic event; and Family Reunion, a social event.
“They kind of give people an outlet in the community to be around people who look like them, because obviously we are the minority in general on Millikin's campus,” Anthony said.
They also have “heavier” events, she said, such as last summer when they got together to talk about and honor the memories of people like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
“Those events impact us, whether we know those people directly or not,” Anthony said. “They're Black and their deaths impact us. We do cover some harder things.”
Talking over the harder things with each other is important, she said.
“The Black Student Union is the outlet for the Black students to get our feelings through to the upper levels (in the university), to the faculty and the staff, so they can say, 'OK, we see this community is hurting and we can offer them therapists and talk it over with people that look like them and connect to them,'” she said. “We kind of just get a feel for how everybody feels and their thoughts on the matter. A lot of us have been impacted in the same kind of ways. We've lost people to police brutality and we can connect on that level. It's traumatizing and we get re-traumatized time and time again.”
If a member of their group does have a need, the first step is to take it to their adviser, Tonya Hines, Anthony said. She can help them if it needs to go further and tell them whom to contact.
“We kind of serve as a family on campus,” Odufuwa said. “Especially for freshmen. Since we weren't able to interact with the freshmen (as easily during the pandemic), we went around to the dorms and introduced ourselves, so we got to meet a lot of people and let the freshmen know they weren't alone on campus.”
They also serve as mentors to freshmen and sophomores to help them settle in, Anthony said. College is a new experience and they often want advice, but when the pandemic was added to that, it meant it was harder to get acclimated and there were fewer opportunities to make friends.
“We're trying our hardest to help them navigate,” Anthony said. “I had mentors who helped me become the leader that I am.”
After members graduate, they stay involved and alumni come back to visit regularly. Several came during Black History Month events, and logged into Zoom events.
Macheila Anderson, a sophomore, is part of the Long-Vanderburg Scholars program and met one of those alumni, JaCarla Anderson (no relation) through that.
“I started to hang out with (the Black Student Union members) a lot,” she said. “They got me really interested and invested, so that's how I got started. Especially because I'm biracial, I hadn't had a lot of cultural experience, and it gave me that and helped me feel more in tune with myself and my identity. It definitely helped me fit in and find my place on campus.”
