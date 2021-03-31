Watch now: Millikin's Black Student Union provides on-campus 'family'

“The Black Student Union is the outlet for the Black students to get our feelings through to the upper levels (in the university), to the faculty and the staff, so they can say, 'OK, we see this community is hurting and we can offer them therapists and talk it over with people that look like them and connect to them,'” she said. “We kind of just get a feel for how everybody feels and their thoughts on the matter. A lot of us have been impacted in the same kind of ways. We've lost people to police brutality and we can connect on that level. It's traumatizing and we get re-traumatized time and time again.”