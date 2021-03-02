Watch now: Millikin's cybersecurity program students in high demand

Kane warns against using the same password for multiple sites, which makes it easier for a hacker to get hold of it. Don't create one that uses your name in any way, and while it should be obvious, don't use the word “password,” either. He has a program that generates random and secure passwords for his own use, and another program that keeps track of them so he doesn't have to. Don't put them on sticky notes stuck to your computer, and if you have to write them down to remember them, keep it in a very, very safe place. Better yet, don't write them down at all.