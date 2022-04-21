Watch now: Millikin's Hollis Prize competition marks 20th anniversary Saturday

This year's finalists are Cecilia Antonelle, a senior vocal performance major from Long Island, New York; Max DiPasquale, a senior music education-instrumental major studying saxophone from Belleville; and Hannah Markun, a senior trumpet performance major from Plainfield.

The winner receives $2,000 and will perform in a featured recital at the Elgin Public Library.

Kimm Hollis, for whom the competition is named, is a 1972 graduate of Millikin University and retired department chair and professor emeritus of music at Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana. Two years ago, he committed $100,000 to kickstart the renovation of Kaeuper Hall. To date, $20,000 more has been donated toward installing state-of-the-art technology for multimedia productions, sound-dampening curtains, improved lighting, five-octave marimba and vibraphone, an alumni guest-artist fund and other improvements.

“It's a beautiful recital hall,” said Laura Ledford, dean of the School of Fine Arts, “but it needs some help acoustically and in terms of equipment for audio reinforcement, but also recording, and video projection and lighting.”

Some of the work has been completed but the rest is underway, said Brian Justison, director of the School of Music. Supply-chain problems have kept Yamaha and Martin from being able to fulfill the orders for equipment, but the hope is that will be resolved soon.

“We're transforming that space into something that can be useful across disciplines and across forms of media,” Justison said. “I expect it will be a pretty enviable space when we get it done. It's a wonderful, hollow-sounding hall. If you're a singer, that's wonderful. If you play marimba, that's wonderful. But a lot of other instruments don't benefit from that.”

Hollis is visiting Millikin for the 20th anniversary of the competition that bears his name and said he is enjoying reconnecting with friends and colleagues from over the years.

“It's very interesting to graduate from a school in 1972, then you're away for a period of time, but you keep up with your friends and various things happening at the school,” Hollis said. “The director of development at the time, Peg Luy, and her staff were all friends of mine, we were all classmates together here, and in 2000, they had a campaign to redo the building. One thing led to another and I thought I could really memorialize my major professor this way, so that's what we did. Then Peg sat down and before it was over, she honored my aunt, she honored my parents, she honored me, naming rooms and areas.”

Hollis decided he wanted to do more, and came up with the idea of the Hollis Prize. Students must audition for faculty, and three finalists are chosen for the competition concert. Adjudicators are brought in from other universities. The $2,000 prize can provide quite a boost for a young artist just starting out, Ledford said, and performing a solo concert showcases their talent as well.

To contribute to the Kaeuper Hall project, visit bit.ly/KaeuperKickstart.

