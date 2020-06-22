Watch now: Millikin's new president coming home for final chapter of professional career

“A lot of work is being done with the faculty to consider how best to teach students in this particular environment,” he said. “I know a lot of that has been going on. I've been in the loop for a lot of that, but not all of it.”

Considerations include how to have intercollegiate athletics while the pandemic is still active, he said.

“I'll be working with some of the other senior administrative staff on the strategic planning process that the university needs to engage in going forward,” he said. “To look at budget allocations and how best to use the resources that we have and to think more broadly about enrollment and how we can attract more students to Millikin so they can have this really exceptional experience.”

Some colleges and universities are seeing a drop in fall enrollment due to students deciding to take some time off in light of the pandemic, either due to concerns about their health or because their institution is choosing to offer online-only or limited in-person classes.

Millikin plans to open Aug. 24 with in-person classes, though with some precautions.