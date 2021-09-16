Watch now: Minority Mentor program at Richland guides entrepreneurs

DECATUR — Roxanne Thompson wanted to open her own small business and at first, thought she wanted it to be a coffee shop.

She helped Jeremy Morris, director of the Minority Mentor Protege Program at Richland Community College, teach a certified nurse assistant training class over the summer.

“I've had a passion for health care all my life,” she said.

During her first session with the Minority Mentor program, she realized a coffee shop was not at all what she wanted.

“It was like a revelation or something,” she said. “I thought, why am I opening a coffee shop? I have a father who has dementia, and we struggled to find good health care, people to come to the home, people to help me (take care of him). Why am I not doing that?”

Her new dream is to provide in-home care, named Paul's Pals, after her father. The service would not only offer care to the loved one, but to the caregiver, and provide respite, help with projects around the house that are difficult for caregivers to accomplish, and make life easier for the whole family.

“I want families to keep their loved ones at home,” she said. “Having that caregiver stress, being his caregiver and daughter, there's a big need. People always say 'If you need anything,' but they're not there, family and friends. I have a vision, but I have a lot of road work to go through.”

The Minority Mentor Protege Program at Richland offers entrepreneurs the guidance, advice and skills they need to get a business off the ground, Morris said. The program will have another session in October.

“(The program) was developed to help marginalized and under-served communities develop businesses and solutions and create businesses around those solutions,” Morris said.

As part of Richland's EnRich program, the Minority Mentor and Protege Program personalizes training to suit the individual. Often, Morris said, people have the dreams and the skills, but not the information or connections they need. The program offers business development and legalization, books and financial audits, marketing services, and mentoring to help them get their businesses off the ground.

The training program that's currently underway meets weekly for five weeks, and the trainees are using a book called “Who Owns the Ice House?” by Clifton Taulbert. The author was recognized by Time Magazine as an outstanding emerging entrepreneur. His Uncle Cleve was one of a very few Black business owners when Taulbert was growing up in Mississippi, and he learned to be an entrepreneur from him.

“I'm here to learn more and understand what it is to be an entrepreneur,” said Sonja Chargois of Decatur, who loves the book and said she'd recommend it to anyone whether they are interested in being a business owner or not. “I am new to a position here in Decatur, through Decatur Memorial Hospital as their community engagement coordinator and (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion). One of the main initiatives they focus on is economic disparities. I think everybody should leave the door open to what their creativity could possibly be.”

Jeremy Curry of Decatur owns Mr. Clean Power Clean, a business that will come to your home to wash your car. He said he got the idea because not everyone has the time to take their car to be washed but they still want a clean car, and he also wanted to show his three daughters an example of initiative and pursuing a dream. He signed up for the training, he said, to get new ideas.

“I'm trying to think 'creative,'” Curry said. “I want to see what everybody else is doing and how they're being creative and maybe take some of that and apply it to my own creativity. I think being here is going to open my mindset to different things outside the norm for me, that I might not have thought of.”

