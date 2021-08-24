Watch now: Mom confronts Decatur board over teacher accused of assaulting her child

DECATUR — A shaken mother appeared before the Decatur school board Tuesday asking that action be taken against the teacher accused of assaulting her child.

"I'm mad, I'm hurt, my child is hurt," Tiasha Dady said, her voice shaking. "People are supposed to protect her. Please fix this. Please."

Dady's plea followed an incident Friday at South Shores School that has led to the arrest of teacher Jaime Goodman. Goodman was given a notice to appear in Macon County Circuit Court on Oct. 22 on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery to a child.

The Herald & Review has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking documents regarding the matter.

According to Dady, who spoke to the Herald & Review on Tuesday afternoon, she was called to the school on Friday following the incident and met with district administrators who told her that the child refused to put her head down on the desk when Goodman told the students to do so and that the teacher had pushed her head down.

"This was at end of class," Dady said. "She was drawing, doing her assignment, and they were told to put their heads down because a student got in trouble in the hallway. (The teacher) was making the whole class put their heads down. And my daughter didn't hear her or she didn't react quick enough, and (the teacher) pushed her head down and banged it on the desk."

On Monday, the mother said, the teacher was still on duty and the mother then contacted Decatur police to press charges.

Macon County State's Attorney Scott Rueter said Tuesday evening that his office has not been part of the initial investigation.

“We weren’t consulted during the initial course of the investigation. So we haven’t formally been involved yet,” Rueter said, adding that isn't unusual.

He said the process going forward will involve his office receiving and reviewing the various reports related to the investigation and determining if additional investigation is needed. From there the decision will be made whether or not to file formal charges.

"We will take our time," Rueter said, adding it could be closer to the Oct. 22 court date before a charging decision is made.

Meanwhile, Dady said her child is still upset, and she did not send her to school on Tuesday.

Patricia West, president of the Metro Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce, also spoke to the board, and said students should feel safe in school.

"There's so much violence they see in this community," West said. "They should feel peace and comfort in school. How can a student feel safe when they're traumatized by teachers?"

Jacob Jenkins is a friend of the family. He spoke to the Herald & Review on Tuesday afternoon and at the school board meeting.

"(The teacher) should not have been there on Monday," Jenkins told the newspaper. "She should have been suspended pending investigation. Her license should be taken. You don't commit acts of violence and continue to stay in the classroom. We have a zero tolerance policy for our kids, then we need to have that same policy for staff and administration."

Denise Swarthout, spokeswoman for Decatur Public Schools, issued a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"DPS is aware of the incident and administrators are working through disciplinary protocols," Swarthout said "We deal with all instances of alleged misconduct using disciplinary procedures outlined in union contracts. We cannot comment further on this personnel matter."

Decatur Education Association President Chrissy Petitt declined to make a statement.

