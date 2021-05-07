Watch now: Mother's Day honors for Mary in Decatur

DECATUR — With Mother's Day only a few days away, Our Lady of Lourdes students celebrated Mary, the mother of Jesus, with a crowning on Thursday.

The Feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary is May 31 and the month is dedicated to her in the Catholic church. Catholics venerate her as their example of faithful obedience and as the first disciple of Jesus Christ.

The final school Mass of the year is traditionally when the eighth-grade students are celebrated and given their blue school ribbons as a token to remember their days at Lourdes, and the Mass to crown Mary is held in the middle of May. Both happened to fall together this year, said the Rev. Michael Friedel, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes.