Watch now: Mother's Day honors for Mary in Decatur

DECATUR — With Mother's Day only a few days away, Our Lady of Lourdes students celebrated Mary, the mother of Jesus, with a crowning on Thursday.
The Feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary is May 31 and the month is dedicated to her in the Catholic church. Catholics venerate her as their example of faithful obedience and as the first disciple of Jesus Christ.
The final school Mass of the year is traditionally when the eighth-grade students are celebrated and given their blue school ribbons as a token to remember their days at Lourdes, and the Mass to crown Mary is held in the middle of May. Both happened to fall together this year, said the Rev. Michael Friedel, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes.
“It's a way to honor Our Lady,” Friedel said. “The month of May is a special month dedicated to her, honoring her, recognizing that she is the one who did God's will perfectly by saying 'yes' to the angel and by saying 'yes' to God, bearing Jesus and bringing Him into the world. It's a month that we set aside to honor her and to ask for her intercession upon us, so the crowning is a recognition of her special place in God's plan and a way for us to honor her.”
The blue ribbons the students received, Friedel quipped to the kids early in the Mass, were given to his class when they began the school year, and if they got into any trouble, a bit was snipped off, so by the end of the year, it was obvious who was a well-behaved student and who was not.
“Consider this an act of mercy that we gave yours to you at the end of school,” Friedel said, to the laughter of adults in the congregation.
Eighth-graders entered the sanctuary holding the hands of their first-grade “buddies,” and the students did the readings and led the prayers as first grade/eighth grade prayers. Principal Theresa Bowser said she was especially proud of the little ones doing so well.
During the crowning, the same pairs walked up to the statue of Mary together, placing flowers in a vase at the statue's base, and the last pair of students, Valerie Hein and Jaiden Farriell, place a coronet of flowers on the statue's head.
“We do it to honor Mary, because this is the month of Mary,” said eighth-grader Mark Pokrzywinski.
This is Friedel's first year at Lourdes, and he told the congregation that there was no Catholic school at his last church in Springfield.
“We are sharing in this great blessing of Catholic education,” he said, before directing the Lourdes students to turn toward their teachers and give them a round of applause in recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week.
“They've had like six full-time jobs this year,” he said. “I know it hasn't been an easy year.”
Bowser said she was relieved that the school has been meeting in person full time all year and with only days to go before summer break, is thankful they've made it without having to switch to remote learning.
Students will have a graduation Mass on the evening of May 13 with family and friends, Friedel said, with the graduation ceremony to follow.
