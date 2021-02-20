Watch now: Mount Zion Boy Scouts learn survival and teamwork at Klondike Derby

MOUNT ZION — Spending a cold and snowy February day in the woods might not appeal to everyone, but Mount Zion Boy Scouts Troop 43 didn't mind at all.
Saturday was the annual Klondike Derby, when the boys require cold and snow to faithfully complete the tasks at hand: learning survival skills from building a fire and a shelter to rescuing an injured person.
"A Klondike Derby is based on the explorers who were up in the Yukon and Alaska, where they had to take all their supplies, whether they were fur trapping or panning for gold," said Scoutmaster Kevin Johnson. "They had to have all their supplies on their sled."
The Scouts don't have sled dogs, so they have to pull it themselves, and they have a list of equipment they put on the sled, and most is related to surviving outdoors in the cold. The adults set up "towns," or stations, where the boys learn and perform different skills.
For the life-saving station, the boys were given the scenario that they were out in the wilderness hiking and one of them suffers a compound fracture. The other boys have to provide first aid and carry the injured boy to a place where he can get medical assistance. One of the two moms helping with that station actually knows someone who was in that situation.
"It's all made up, but it reinforces skills that we try to teach in scouting," Johnson said. "Resourcefulness, handiness, being able to care for yourself while being able to also care for others. This is just a sample of what can be done in a Klondike."
The boys are divided into "patrols," small groups, who work as a team, and at the end of the day, the favorite of all the activities is held: the sled race.
"We're really excited this year because we had good snow," Johnson said. "They'll get to race each other on their sleds, and there's always a lot of hollering and hooting."
The derby was originally scheduled for last weekend, but the brutal temperatures were too much even for the hardy Scouts.
Cub Scout den leader Chris Monroe brought several of his troop to the event to finish earning their Arrow of Light Award. As preparation for moving from Cubs (first through fifth grade) to Boy Scouts (sixth grade through age 18), the boys have to attend meetings and outdoor events, and some of them hadn't quite finished the requirements.
"Cub Scouts is all led by adults," Monroe said, while Boy Scouts are led by the boys themselves, with adult assistance. "What you see here is a lot of the independence, the working together, led by them, and not as much of us feeding it to them. We have adults running things in the background, but all of the stuff they do is them."
Monroe's son, Jacob, 11, has a fort in the woods and is out playing in all kinds of weather.
"I want to be in Scouts because it's fun, it's outdoors, and I just like to do this stuff," he said.
Fellow Cub Quincy Petersen, also 11, wants to be an Eagle Scout eventually, because he knows that looks good on college applications. He's a boy with his eye on the future already.
"This is just one way to learn how to do some of the requirements," Quincy said.
