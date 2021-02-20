Watch now: Mount Zion Boy Scouts learn survival and teamwork at Klondike Derby

"It's all made up, but it reinforces skills that we try to teach in scouting," Johnson said. "Resourcefulness, handiness, being able to care for yourself while being able to also care for others. This is just a sample of what can be done in a Klondike."

The boys are divided into "patrols," small groups, who work as a team, and at the end of the day, the favorite of all the activities is held: the sled race.

"We're really excited this year because we had good snow," Johnson said. "They'll get to race each other on their sleds, and there's always a lot of hollering and hooting."

The derby was originally scheduled for last weekend, but the brutal temperatures were too much even for the hardy Scouts.

Cub Scout den leader Chris Monroe brought several of his troop to the event to finish earning their Arrow of Light Award. As preparation for moving from Cubs (first through fifth grade) to Boy Scouts (sixth grade through age 18), the boys have to attend meetings and outdoor events, and some of them hadn't quite finished the requirements.