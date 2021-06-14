Watch now: Mount Zion Boy Scouts mark Flag Day

MOUNT ZION — The retirement of a United States flag must be done with honor and dignity.

Under the Flag Code, adopted in 1942 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, a worn flag is to be burned and those taking part in the ceremony should salute the flag, say the Pledge of Allegiance, and never let the flag touch the ground during the process. Once it is reduced entirely to ashes, the ashes should be buried.

Boy Scout Troops 43, 202 and 475, which is Mount Zion's girls' troop, met on Monday, which was Flag Day, for the proper disposal of more than 600 flags, collected at Kenny's Ace Hardware and the Village Barber Shop over the last year. The Scouts have held the ceremony annually for 22 years, and have never once been rained out, said Susan Montgomery, assistant scoutmaster for Troop 43.

The largest flag was unfolded first, and ceremonially inspected, then a group of Scouts carried it to one of the several fires that were already burning and carefully placed it over a frame built for the purpose, to keep the flag from touching the ground.

"We have volunteers that man the fires, we have the Mount Zion Fire Department (here) in case there's some kind of an accident, somebody trips and falls or gets burned, and this way it's easier for them to catch fire, if they're open," Montgomery said.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brothers Gabe and Isaiah Johnson have been attending the ceremony for several years.

"I think it's a really respectful thing to do, especially for being a Scout," Gabe said. "You should celebrate and attend these patriotic events."

Leaders showed them how to conduct themselves at the ceremony when the boys were younger, Isaiah said, and now they've done it often enough to know how to do it without guidance.

"They showed us how to respect the flag, and not let it touch the ground, and just be respectful of the American flag," Isaiah said.

The Boy Scouts of America began allowing girls to join in 2019, and because of COVID-19 restrictions last year, the girls in Troop 475 had not had a chance to participate in a flag retirement until now, said Scoutmaster Mark Potter.

"We've got three (girls) here and we're very honored to be here," Potter said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.