Watch now: Mount Zion class offers new exhibit for African-American history museum

The last two years, thanks to the pandemic, that wasn't possible, and extensive work planned at the museum, where Executive Director Evelyn Hood and the board are raising money for an elevator to make the museum more accessible, meant that there was no big enough space for a large exhibit this year, either.

“We had to kind of re-think how we were going to do exhibits,” Hansen said. “I wasn't sure how many kids I was going to have in the class. We weren't sure with school how long we were going to be in session, maybe out of school, remote, in person. So we decided to go with smaller exhibits rather than the large, filling up an entire space exhibit.”

The fall class created a display about the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 to mark its 100th anniversary, a small table top exhibit. The spring class created a timeline for the positive aspects of Reconstruction, the period following the Civil War. Hood requested that one. She told Hansen that the museum already had plenty of information on the negative aspects of Reconstruction but she wanted to show both sides.

Hansen ordered the display panel using some grant money and told the students to create the timeline and QR codes that would lead visitors to the museum to websites and video that would further expand on the events depicted.

“Our first step was researching Reconstruction,” said Raleigh Allen, a senior. “For the QR codes, for things we can have pictures for, we looked up videos that talked about what happened to African-Americans after the Civil War, and when you go online and looked up links, it will create a QR code, and you can just scan it with your phone and it will open up a link to the videos.”

Because the point of the project was to focus on the positive aspects of Reconstruction, said senior Rosie Ellison, they looked for the advancements of African-Americans.

“It was really a pivotal time,” Rosie said.

Raleigh said she likes the class because, though the students learn some of the same topics in other classes, they don't delve as deeply into them as they can in this class.

“We don't get the same in-depth education that we do in this class,” Raleigh said. “And coming to a place like (the museum), you can see the artifacts and the first-hand accounts of people that lived through these events.”

Hansen plans a trip for his students this summer that will take in Memphis, Tenn., where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, Little Rock, Ark., where the first schools were integrated in the South; and Money, Miss., where Emmett Till was lynched. The trip will also include a visit to Till's family.

What the students knew, but Hansen did not, was that Temethia Joyner, who works with Young Leaders in Action, would pop in while the group was at the museum to present Hansen with a grant that will help pay for that trip.

“I've followed you for years,” Joyner said, laughing, but choked up a moment later. “What you do is absolutely magnificent, and it's world-changing.”

