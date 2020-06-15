Watch now: Mount Zion Eagle Scout has mission to help others

The garden is in its fifth season and has been distributing produce for two weeks already, which hasn't happened before, Raiha said. The fruit trees have been in place for two years and are expected to start producing next summer and eventually should yield apples, cherries, peaches and pears.

“In order to do (an Eagle Scout project), you have to have someone who is willing to be the beneficiary and work with you on that,” said Tim Lee, the leader of Troop 43 in Mount Zion, which serves Scouts from fifth grade through seniors in high school. “It isn't free, in the sense that we raise the funds (for materials), but in the sense that someone is willing to be a mentor to someone else for them to learn the skills, how to do a project and manage a project. Without persons like Allison (Raihu), we wouldn't be able to have boys become Eagle Scouts. They have to do something, a project, that's for the community.”