Watch now: Mount Zion students collect over $5,000 in change for food pantry

MOUNT ZION — With winter coming on and a growing number of people asking Mount Zion United Methodist Church's food pantry for assistance, a large donation from kids at Mount Zion Intermediate School was a welcome boost.

Students collected change over a period of weeks and dropped their donations into canisters in their classrooms and on Nov. 19, staff discovered the total was a whopping $5,382.17.

“We are helping the food pantry and we are helping some families,” said sixth-grader Ariel Southerland. “The money came from the students.”

“I went around my house and I grabbed all the change I could find,” said Clara Monroe, a fourth-grader.

The classes competed, because kids enjoy that, to see which ones could collect the most, said Maddie Gipson, a fifth-grader.

With 540 students in grades four through six, said Principal Randy Thacker, the adults hoped they'd collect a good amount of money to donate but had no idea how much it would add up to until they counted it on Friday.

“Just a couple of weeks ago, we decided here (at the school) that we would try to do something for our community,” Thacker said. “With all the needs going on around us, we knew that Mount Zion United Methodist Church had a food pantry. Last year we helped with a can drive and this year we decided to do a coin drive.”

The kids and their families proved their generosity, he said, and were glad to pitch in and help.

The food pantry allows people to come in and take what they need, Hartrich said, and for those who can't make it to the church on the food pantry's open days, they can come Monday through Friday and pick up a pre-packed box that contains basic staples like peanut butter and other necessities.

The pantry is open from 5 to 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month and the third Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m.

“We see the need out there and we want to be a blessing to others and we want to help others,” said the Rev. Rob Roy, pastor of the church. “We want them to know they're loved and they don't have to do it all by themselves because we're a community and we do it all together. It's hard to do it all by yourself.”

