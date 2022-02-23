Watch now: Mount Zion students host annual FFA breakfast

MOUNT ZION — Lindsey Scherer has been a member of the FFA at Mount Zion High School ever since she was influenced by her brother during freshman year.

Continuing to help students find their passion through agriculture, Scherer said being apart FFA helps create connections and future pathways for jobs in the industry.

"I found that my future career is going to be in agriculture education and to be a high school FFA advisor and teacher," said Scherer, now president of the Mount Zion High School FFA chapter. "It helps us get into colleges, it helps us get future jobs and every where we go we learn new ways to lead each other."

As part of National FFA Week, the Mount Zion High School FFA invited local officials and agricultural business owners for its annual breakfast in the school cafeteria on Wednesday.

Every year, the agricultural industry is celebrated in high schools around the country during National FFA Week to highlight the importance of agriculture education in schools and communities.

The breakfast invited farmers from area and individuals like state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, and Mount Zion Mayor Luke Williams, as well as guest speaker Jess Smithers, director of the Agricultural Programs at Richland Community College.

"FFA is a robust as ever in Macon County," Smithers said. "Obviously agriculture is central to the state of Illinois but it's even more so here within our community and it's vitally important."

After the program was relaunched in August 2018, Richland agriculture students are encouraged to be active learners and those interested in a career in agriculture should consider college's program for its "good value," Smither said.

Smithers said students participate in leadership development opportunities like the Agriculture Future of American events which improves their communication and technical skills as well as developing relationships.

Highlighting the more than 120 acres of farmland on campus and their new agriculture building, Smithers also reminded students of the importance getting experience outside of the classroom and taking up any internships that could lead into full time positions.

"In FFA, teenagers are considered important contributors rather than passive recipients," Smithers said. "You're gonna learn a lot more when you get your hands on and that's what we do."

In addition, resident Alex Ballweg announced an FFA Alumni Association for anyone in the community to be apart of and support the high school organization through financial means or networking.

"I look out in this room and I see a lot of different strengths as far as agricultural areas," Ballweg said. "The value of that is for the students to have different people to reach out to and get some help."

Agricultural teacher and FFA faculty advisor JC Walker said the organization and events like the breakfast allow for students to meet with local experts and build a network of connections in the community they can rely on to learn new aspects of agriculture, practice for interviews or even get jobs from.

"A number of my students are actually looking at some kind of agriculture major, if not something closely related, so having those connection in the community will really help them as well as being able to sit her and network," Walker said. "That'll give them the experience they need in or der to talk to people and have hose one on one conversations."

Walker, who grew up in Mount Zion and graduated from the high school in 2009, said the school currently offers five different agriculture classes including intro to agriculture, agriculture construction and technology, horticulture science, biological science application in agriculture and physical science application in agriculture.

"I really enjoy seeing them build their skills in agriculture but also seeing them grow as leaders in the industry," Walker said.

