Watch now: National Junior Honor Society prepares to welcome teachers, classmates to Stephen Decatur

DECATUR — It's been a long year out of school and in remote learning, and to welcome back their teachers, the National Junior Honor Society at Stephen Decatur Middle School spent a recent afternoon filling goodie bags.
“Most kids who are coming back to school are scared because, first of all, we have COVID going around, and we have seventh-graders who are worried because they can't get a proper tour, and we're doing things for the teachers because they're going to need help getting through the pandemic and making sure everyone's safe,” said President Brooklin Fowler.
Because the seventh-graders have likely never been inside Stephen Decatur, since school has been closed for a year, the members of the National Junior Honor Society created video tours to show them around and will be available to answer their questions and try to make them feel at home once school opens for in-person learning on March 22, she said.
Students also made brightly colored posters to hang around the school in the hope of inspiring both teachers and students, said eighth-grader Jayden Brady. The posters have messages like “Be the best version of YOU” and “Treat people with kindness.”
The National Junior Honor Society emphasizes scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship. The average chapter provides 650 hours of school/community service, $1,000 in charitable donations, 500 pounds of food to local, state, and national causes and 375 pints of blood a year.
Students who wish to join must meet the membership requirements for their school's chapter, but generally, the national organization requires at least a B average, and a record of service, leadership, good character and citizenship.
Adviser Penny Jones has led the Stephen Decatur group, and before that the chapter at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, since its inception in 2012. Students have held Easter egg hunts for the Life Skills students, participated in the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, helped with the Parent-Teacher Organization's Angel Tree for classroom supplies, and adopted a fire station, providing monthly treats for the firefighters.
“I can't wait to see (the students') faces,” Jones said. “That's the thing I'm most excited about. High-fiving, elbowing, whatever we have to do.”
The goodie bags, she said, are meant to be a “little pick-me-up.”
“They really wanted to push a positive back to school experience for everybody,” Jones said of her group of students. “They also wanted to provide school supplies because (students) may not have them.”
To maintain confidentiality, families can apply to counselors if they need help, and the NJHS students will put the supplies together in bags that Jones will deliver.
Another idea is to create a free little library called “Take a book, Leave a book, Keep a book” and are collecting books for that project. A couple of the students' dads have offered to build the little library, which will probably be located near the school's main entrance.
