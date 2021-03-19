Watch now: National Junior Honor Society prepares to welcome teachers, classmates to Stephen Decatur

DECATUR — It's been a long year out of school and in remote learning, and to welcome back their teachers, the National Junior Honor Society at Stephen Decatur Middle School spent a recent afternoon filling goodie bags.

“Most kids who are coming back to school are scared because, first of all, we have COVID going around, and we have seventh-graders who are worried because they can't get a proper tour, and we're doing things for the teachers because they're going to need help getting through the pandemic and making sure everyone's safe,” said President Brooklin Fowler.

Because the seventh-graders have likely never been inside Stephen Decatur, since school has been closed for a year, the members of the National Junior Honor Society created video tours to show them around and will be available to answer their questions and try to make them feel at home once school opens for in-person learning on March 22, she said.