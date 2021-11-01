Watch now: New Entrepreneurship Center director brings wealth of experience to Millikin

DECATUR — Marcos Hashimoto has spent half his career in the business world and half in the academic world.

A native of Brazil, Hashimoto came to the United States in 2016 and is Millikin University's new director for the Center for Entrepreneurship.

He calls it “a funny story.”

“One of the roles I had in the corporate world that gave me more pleasure was training, when I used to go to international conferences and learned a lot from technology and the banking industry,” he said. “My role was to come back to the office and kind of train the trainer, transfer the knowledge to other people, and that was the most pleasant part of my work.”

His colleagues used to tell him that he should open a training center because he was so good at it, he said.

“That's not my role, it's not what I do,” he said. “I always put that aside until 1991, I decided to go for my MBA and because I had a three-year program, I needed one more year to apply for my master's. Taking this course, I realized that everything I'd learned had been the wrong way. I thought I was a bad student, but actually, I realized I had bad professors. I decided that now that I know how to teach, I should pursue that.”

His 20 years of experience in academia includes teaching entrepreneurship at the graduate and undergraduate levels, and 10 years establishing and running entrepreneurship centers for three of the top business colleges in Brazil. He was previously an associate professor of entrepreneurship and marketing in the School of Business at the University of Indianapolis, and co-founded the National Association of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Studies, the first and largest not-for-profit organization in Brazil.

“Dr. Hashimoto brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Millikin,” said R.J. Podeschi, interim dean of the Tabor School of Business. “Marcos has started and directed entrepreneurship centers at other institutions, he brings a diverse and global perspective to the institution, and he is engaged with high quality research in the field. His vision for Millikin's Center for Entrepreneurship continues to infuse the entrepreneurial mindset into non-business disciplines, engage with the community, mentor students on their business ideas, and support our hallmark student-run ventures. We are thrilled to have Marcos as part of the team and look forward to the great things ahead from the Center for Entrepreneurship.”

Hashimoto was working for Citibank in 2000 and pursuing his master's degree, when he was part of a group project in an international business competition at the University of Texas-Austin. His group's business plan received $300,000 to start their company, and he quit his job to pursue that, but when Nasdaq crashed in 2001, it took the funding with it.

“All the investors retracted their offer, and I ended up with no funding, no job and deciding what to do with my life,” he said. “I decided to take some of my free time teaching at a local (Brazilian) university, and at the same time I started my consulting company.”

He never went back to the corporate world, and spent the next 16 years as an entrepreneur and teaching.

His hope for the Center for Entrepreneurship is to connect students with the community, he said, and bring the community into Millikin. Entrepreneurs need networks and connections and customers from the community to succeed, and can't learn what they need to know behind a “bubble.”

“I was fortunate to start and run three entrepreneurship centers in the three most prestigious business schools in Brazil,” he said. “So that gave me a lot of experience and a lot of networking and knowing a lot of people in this entrepreneurial system, in one of the largest cities in Latin America, Sao Paulo. And here I am in Decatur at Millikin, trying to make a difference here.”

